Tuchel on Team GB help for England for World Cup heat: ‘We are prepared already’

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the national team has turned to experts from Team GB and specialists from around the world to help prepare players for the extreme heat and humidity expected at the 2026 World Cup in North America.
With matches set to be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico, managing heat, humidity and altitude has become a major part of tournament planning.
England have responded by putting together detailed acclimatisation programmes, including a 10-day training camp in Miami to help players adjust to the conditions before the competition begins.
Tuchel said extensive work had already gone into understanding how players could adapt to the challenging conditions expected during the tournament.
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“We are not used to being in this kind of heat and humidity, and even altitude if we play in Mexico. There will be a lot of challenges in this World Cup. The heat is one of them, but we are prepared already.
“We know the individual reaction of the players to the heat, and we have cooling strategies in place. We’ve had help from Team GB and specialists all over the world to come up with solutions that help the players to adapt,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.
“We know exactly the amount of time we want to expose them in pre-camp, the ideal amount of time that you should train in the sun and that we also don’t do too much,” he added.
Tuchel insisted his side would not use the expected heat at the World Cup as an excuse, describing it instead as an obstacle that every team must learn to overcome.
“It [the heat] is a factor, but it should not come across that we are already making excuses,” Tuchel said. “It’s just not in our favour, and it is an obstacle to overcome.”
The England manager added that his confidence in the squad had only grown after reconnecting with the players during the camp.
“When I reconnected with the games and built our training sessions and meetings to reconnect the team in Florida with what we have built already, I saw a lot of quality,” he said.
“That instantly gave me the full belief and excitement that we can go a long way.”
Several members of England’s squad joined the camp after completing club commitments in European competitions, while others were given additional recovery time before linking up with the national side.