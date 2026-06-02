Tuchel on Team GB help for England for World Cup heat: ‘We are prepared already’

Tuchel said extensive work had already gone into understanding how players could adapt to the challenging conditions expected during the tournament. (Reuters Photo)

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the national team has turned to experts from Team GB and specialists from around the world to help prepare players for the extreme heat and humidity expected at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

With matches set to be played across the United States, Canada and Mexico, managing heat, humidity and altitude has become a major part of tournament planning.

England have responded by putting together detailed acclimatisation programmes, including a 10-day training camp in Miami to help players adjust to the conditions before the competition begins.

Tuchel said extensive work had already gone into understanding how players could adapt to the challenging conditions expected during the tournament.