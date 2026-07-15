Tuchel addressed post-match comments with team, cleared air after quarterfinal win

Following the controversial post-match comments made by Thomas Tuchel after the quarterfinal against Norway, the German manager said that he met with the England squad on Sunday night to clear the air.

England’s victory against Norway sparked a media frenzy centred on Tuchel’s critical post-match remarks. The manager labelled his team’s performance as “sloppy,” pointing out “a lot of technical mistakes” and claiming they were not “fast enough”. Shortly after, Jude Bellingham, the scorer of the match-winning brace, voiced his disagreement during an interview, countering, “Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those conditions.”

Speaking to the media before the semifinal against holders Argentina, Tuchel clarified that he had “no problem” with the midfielder’s comments. “I think we come from the same place,” the Champions League-winning manager said. “Our comments come from the same place, from being competitive and having the edge when competition is on.”