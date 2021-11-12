scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools set to conduct trials in Greater Noida

Players, who are born between 2005 to 2012, are eligible to showcase their finesse.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 12, 2021 1:03:28 pm
Bhaichung Bhutia, BBFS, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Sports News, Indian ExpressBhaichung Bhutia Football Schools claim to have four residential academies running in Delhi, Maharastra, Kerela and Karnataka.

Former Indian football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia’s football academy ‘Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy’ is conducting trials for the 2022-2023 season on Sunday at the Gaur City stadium in Greater Noida.

Players, who are born between 2005 to 2012, are eligible to showcase their finesse. Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy has four residential academies running in Delhi, Maharastra, Kerela and Karnataka.

This academy was founded in 2010 by two IIT graduates Kishore Taid and Anurag Khilnani, along with their idol Bhaichung Bhutia. According to the founders, their aim is to deliver a holistic experience for each student, focusing on their technical and tactical aspects, cultural tolerance, and independent decision-making.

