Trent Alexander-Arnold out of England matches after sustaining calf injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts after sustaining an injury. (Reuters)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss England’s upcoming Nations League games after picking up an injury late in his team’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday.

The right-back went off with what appeared to be a calf injury midway through the second half and his manager Juergen Klopp said he was out of the internationals.

“He will be out of England. Scan tomorrow and then we will see,” said the German.

England face Ireland on November 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Nov. 15 and Iceland on November 18.

