Transfer window 2019: From Premier League to La Liga, all the key deals in Europe till now

PREMIER LEAGUE

English clubs have broken their bank quite early in the summer transfer season this year. Champions Manchester City have signed midfielder Rodri (£62.6m from Atletico Madrid) as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho along with left-back Angeliño (£5.3m from PSV Eindhoven).

Advertising

While Liverpool are yet to make any major signing apart from teenage defender Sepp van den Berg (£1.3m, from PEC Zwolle), Tottenham Hotspur have roped in midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (£55.5m, from Lyon).

Rebuilding under Unai Emery, Arsenal are yet to sign anyone apart from forward Gabriel Martinelli (£6m, from Ituano), but Manchester United secured wingback Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£45m from Crystal Palace) and winger Daniel James (£15m from Swansea City).

Even with a transfer ban, Chelsea managed to make the loan deal of Mateo Kovacic (£40.2m from Real Madrid) permanent.

Advertising

Major movers in the market so far have been Leicester City, buying the likes of Ayoze Pérez (£30m, from Newcastle United) and Youri Tielemans (£40m from AS Monaco), and West Ham United, who have bought Pablo Fornals (£24m from Villarreal) and Sébastien Haller (£40.7m, from Eintracht Frankfurt).

Other major deals include Aston Villa‘s Wesley Moraes (£22m from Club Brugge), Tyrone Mings (£26.5m from Bournemouth), Anwar El Ghazi (£8m from Lille) and Matt Targett (£14m from Southampton); Brighton‘s Leandro Trossard (£15m from KRC Genk); Burnley‘s Jay Rodriguez (£10m from West Bromwich Albion); Everton‘s André Gomes (£22m from Barcelona), Fabian Delph (£8.5m from Manchester City) and Jonas Lössl (free, Huddersfield Town); Norwich City‘s Josip Drmic (free, Borussia Monchengladbach); Southampton‘s Danny Ings (£18m from Liverpool), Che Adams (£15m from Birmingham) and Moussa Djenepo (£14m from Standard Liege); Wolverhampton Wanderers‘ Raúl Jiménez (£30m from Benfica) and Leander Dendoncker (£12m from Anderlecht).

LA LIGA

After struggling in Europe, the big three in Spain have broken their bank early this season, with champions Barcelona strengthening their team with the inclusions of World Cup-winning forward Antoine Griezmann (£107.6m from Atletico Madrid), midfielder Frenkie de Jong (£65.3m from Ajax), and goalkeeper Neto (£23.3m from Valencia).

Rebuilding again under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have spent the most in Europe, having bought six players: winger Eden Hazard (£88.5m Chelsea), striker Luka Jovic (£57.7m Eintracht Frankfurt), defender Éder Militão (£44m from Porto), left-back Ferland Mendy (£44m Lyon), winger Rodrygo (£40m from Santos), and midfielder Takefusa Kubo (£1.8m from Tokyo FC).

Atletico Madrid are looking for a renaissance after buying forward João Felix (£113m from Benfica), midfielder Marcos Llorente (£35.6m from Real Madrid), defender Mario Hermoso (£22.5m from Espanyol), left-back Renan Lodi (£22.4m from Athletico Paranaense), right-back Kieran Trippier (£20m from Tottenham Hotspur), defender Felipe (£18m from Porto), midfielder Hector Herrera (free from Porto) and forward Ivan Saponjic (£6.3m from Benfica).

Another major mover in the window, is Monchi’s Sevilla where there have been a flurry of arrivals, like Luuk de Jong (£11.2m from PSV Eindhoven), Munas Dabbur (£13.3m from RB Salzburg), Jules Koundé (£22.4m, from Bordeaux), Lucas Ocampos (£11.7m from Marseille), Óliver Torres (£10.8m from Porto) and Sergio Reguilón (loan from Real Madrid) among many. Meanwhile, Valencia have bought Jasper Cillessen (£26.9m from Barcelona), Maxi Gómez (£13m, from Celta Vigo) and Denis Cheryshev (£5.4m, from Villarreal).

Other notable deals include Villarreal‘s Raul Albiol (£3.6m from Napoli) and Alberto Moreno (free from Liverpool); Celta Vigo‘s Santi Mina (swap, from Valencia) and Denis Suárez (£13.5m Barcelona); Granada‘s Roberto Soldado (free from Fenerbahce); Real Betis‘ Giovani Lo Celso (£19.8m from Paris Saint-Germain); Real Sociedad‘s Alexander Isak (£7.1m from Borussia Dortmund), and Martin Ødegaard (loan from Real Madrid).

BUNDESLIGA

Champions Bayern Munich got into business quickly wrapping up World Cup-winning defenders Lucas Hernandez (£68m from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Pavard (£31.4m from VfB Stuttgart), along with forward Jann-Fiete Arp (£2.7m from Hamburg).

Challenging their hierarchy, Borussia Dortmund made a major statement by signing the likes of defender Mats Hummels (£33.8m from Bayern Munich), midfielder Thorgan Hazard (£22.5m from Borussia Monchengladbach), winger Julian Brandt (£22.1m from Bayer Leverkusen), and left-back Nico Schulz (£22m from Hoffenheim).

Bayer Leverkusen found a creative replacement in Kerem Demirbay (£28.2m from Hoffenheim), and also bought Moussa Diaby (£13.4m from Paris Saint-Germain) and Daley Sinkgraven (£4.5m from Ajax). Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have bought Christopher Nkunku (£11.7m from Paris Saint-Germain) and Hannes Wolf (£10.8m from RB Salzburg), and Borussia Monchengladbach have bought Stefan Lainer (£10.7m from RB Salzburg) and Breel Embolo (£9m, from Schalke 04).

Other deals include Eintracht Frankfurt‘s Filip Kostic (£5.3m, from Hamburg), Djibril Sow (£8.1m from BSC Young Boys), Dominik Kohr (£9m from Bayer Leverkusen) and Erik Durm (free from Huddersfield Town); Hertha Berlin‘s Marko Grujic (loan from Liverpool); Schalke 04‘s Ozan Kabak (£13.5m from Stuttgart), Benito Raman (£11.7m from Fortuna Dusseldorf) and Jonjoe Kenny (loan from Everton); Union Berlin‘s Neven Subotic (free from Saint Etienne); Wolfsburg‘s Kevin Mbabu (£8.2m from BSC Young Boys) and Xaver Schlager (£10.8m from RB Salzburg).

SERIE A

In pursuit of the Champions League, Juventus have reinforced their squad by getting in players like Golden Boy Matthijs de Ligt (£67.8m from Ajax), midfielder Aaron Ramsey (free from Arsenal), goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (free from Paris Saint-Germain), midfielder Adrien Rabiot (free from Paris Saint-Germain), and defenders Cristian Romero (£23.3m from Genoa), Luca Pellegrini (£20m from Roma), and Merih Demiral (£16.1m from Sassuolo).

Vying to dethrone the Old Lady, Napoli have bought defender Kostas Manolas (£32.2m from Roma), goalkeeper David Ospina (£3.5m from Arsenal), right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo (£8.5m from Empoli) and midfielder Filippo Costa (£2.7m from SPAL).

Meanwhile, under new managers, Inter, Milan and Roma have kept themselves busy. For Inter: Diego Godín (free from Atletico Madrid), Valentino Lazaro (£19.7m from Hertha Berlin), Matteo Politano (£18m from Sassuolo), Eddie Salcedo (£7.2m from Genoa), Nicolò Barella (loan from Cagliari) and Stefano Sensi (loan from Sassuolo); for AC Milan: Franck Kessié (£21.5m from Atalanta) and Theo Hernández (£18m from Real Madrid); for AS Roma: Leonardo Spinazzola (£26.3m from Juventus), Pau López (£23.5m from Real Betis), Amadou Diawara (£18.8m from Napoli) and Bryan Cristante (£13.5m from Atalanta).

Other notable transfers are Atalanta‘s Luis Muriel (£16m from Sevilla) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (£12.3m from KRC Genk); Bologna‘s Riccardo Orsolini (£13.3m from Juventus), Nicola Sansone (£6.8m from Villarreal), Roberto Soriano (£6.8m from Villarreal) and Stefano Denswil (£6.3m from Club Brugge); Genoa‘s Stefano Sturaro (£14.8m from Juventus) and Ionat Radu (loan from Inter); Lazio‘s Manuel Lazzari (£15.3m from SPAL) and Denis Vavro (£10.5m from FC Copenhagen); Sampdoria‘s Emil Audero (£17.9m, from Juventus), Jakub Jankto (£13.5m, from Udinese) and Jeison Murillo (loan from Valencia); Sassuolo‘s Manuel Locatelli (£9m from Milan) and Jeremy Toljan (loan from Borussia Dortmund); SPAL‘s Andrea Petagna (£10.8m from Atalanta); Torino‘s Simone Zaza (£14.4m from Valencia), Ola Aina (£8.8m from Chelsea) and Cristian Ansaldi (£2.3m from Inter).

LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain remain motivated to continue their dominance despite the departure of Dani Alves and the Neymar saga, as they made signings in midfielders Pablo Sarabia (£16.1m from Sevilla) and Ander Herrera (free from Manchester United), and defender Abdou Diallo (£28.9m from Borussia Dortmund). Olympique Lyonnais bolstered their squad by signing midfielder Thiago Mendes (£22.4m from Lille), defender Joachim Andersen (£21.5m from Sampdoria) and full-back Youssouf Koné (£8.1m from Lille). LOSC Lille completed the signing of forward Timothy Weah (£8.1m from Paris Saint-Germain), goalkeeper Léo Jardim (£5.4m from Rio Ave) and midfielder Benjamin André (£7.2m from Rennes).

Other notable deals include AS Monaco‘s Gelson Martins (£19.6m from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Lecomte (£11.7m from Montpellier); Dijon‘s Bruno Ecuele Manga (£1.8m from Cardiff); Nantes‘ Alban Lafont (loan from Fiorentina); Montpellier‘s Téji Savanier (£9m from Nimes) and Jordan Ferri (£1.1m from Lyon); Rennes‘ M’Baye Niang (£13.5m from Torino).

Advertising

Other notable transfers outside the top five leagues are Ajax‘s Quincy Promes (£14.2m from Sevilla), Shanghai SIPG‘s Marko Arnautovic (£22.4m from West Ham United), Dalian Yifang‘s Salomon Rondon (undisclosed, from West Bromwich Albion), PSV Eindhoven‘s Bruma (£13.5m from RB Leipzig), Lokomotiv Moscow‘s Grzegorz Krychowiak (£11.2m from Paris Saint-Germain), and Sporting CP‘s Luciano Vietto (£6.7m from Atletico Madrid) and Rafael Camacho (£5m from Liverpool).

(All information up-to-date as of July 19, 2019)