Transfer window 2019: From Premier League to La Liga, all the key deals in Europe till now

The summer transfer window has seen almost £3.3 billion splashed across the top five European leagues, with clubs in Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 all making moves to secure players.

João Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Lucas Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have been the six costliest transfers this summer (Composite: Twitter)

PREMIER LEAGUE

English clubs have broken their bank quite early in the summer transfer season this year. Champions Manchester City have signed midfielder Rodri (£62.6m from Atletico Madrid) as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho along with left-back Angeliño (£5.3m from PSV Eindhoven).

While Liverpool are yet to make any major signing apart from teenage defender Sepp van den Berg (£1.3m, from PEC Zwolle), Tottenham Hotspur have roped in midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (£55.5m, from Lyon).

Rebuilding under Unai Emery, Arsenal are yet to sign anyone apart from forward Gabriel Martinelli (£6m, from Ituano), but Manchester United secured wingback Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£45m from Crystal Palace) and winger Daniel James (£15m from Swansea City).

Even with a transfer ban, Chelsea managed to make the loan deal of Mateo Kovacic (£40.2m from Real Madrid) permanent.

Major movers in the market so far have been Leicester City, buying the likes of Ayoze Pérez (£30m, from Newcastle United) and Youri Tielemans (£40m from AS Monaco), and West Ham United, who have bought Pablo Fornals (£24m from Villarreal) and Sébastien Haller (£40.7m, from Eintracht Frankfurt).

Other major deals include Aston Villa‘s Wesley Moraes (£22m from Club Brugge), Tyrone Mings (£26.5m from Bournemouth), Anwar El Ghazi (£8m from Lille) and Matt Targett (£14m from Southampton); Brighton‘s Leandro Trossard (£15m from KRC Genk); Burnley‘s Jay Rodriguez (£10m from West Bromwich Albion); Everton‘s André Gomes (£22m from Barcelona), Fabian Delph (£8.5m from Manchester City) and Jonas Lössl (free, Huddersfield Town); Norwich City‘s Josip Drmic (free, Borussia Monchengladbach); Southampton‘s Danny Ings (£18m from Liverpool), Che Adams (£15m from Birmingham) and Moussa Djenepo (£14m from Standard Liege); Wolverhampton Wanderers‘ Raúl Jiménez (£30m from Benfica) and Leander Dendoncker (£12m from Anderlecht).

Tottenham Hotspur won the race for Tanguy Ndombele, making the 22-year-old French midfielder their club record transfer (Source: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

LA LIGA

After struggling in Europe, the big three in Spain have broken their bank early this season, with champions Barcelona strengthening their team with the inclusions of World Cup-winning forward Antoine Griezmann (£107.6m from Atletico Madrid), midfielder Frenkie de Jong (£65.3m from Ajax), and goalkeeper Neto (£23.3m from Valencia).

Rebuilding again under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have spent the most in Europe, having bought six players: winger Eden Hazard (£88.5m Chelsea), striker Luka Jovic (£57.7m Eintracht Frankfurt), defender Éder Militão (£44m from Porto), left-back Ferland Mendy (£44m Lyon), winger Rodrygo (£40m from Santos), and midfielder Takefusa Kubo (£1.8m from Tokyo FC).

Atletico Madrid are looking for a renaissance after buying forward João Felix (£113m from Benfica), midfielder Marcos Llorente (£35.6m from Real Madrid), defender Mario Hermoso (£22.5m from Espanyol), left-back Renan Lodi (£22.4m from Athletico Paranaense), right-back Kieran Trippier (£20m from Tottenham Hotspur), defender Felipe (£18m from Porto), midfielder Hector Herrera (free from Porto) and forward Ivan Saponjic (£6.3m from Benfica).

Another major mover in the window, is Monchi’s Sevilla where there have been a flurry of arrivals, like Luuk de Jong (£11.2m from PSV Eindhoven), Munas Dabbur (£13.3m from RB Salzburg), Jules Koundé (£22.4m, from Bordeaux), Lucas Ocampos (£11.7m from Marseille), Óliver Torres (£10.8m from Porto) and Sergio Reguilón (loan from Real Madrid) among many. Meanwhile, Valencia have bought Jasper Cillessen (£26.9m from Barcelona), Maxi Gómez (£13m, from Celta Vigo) and Denis Cheryshev (£5.4m, from Villarreal).

Other notable deals include Villarreal‘s Raul Albiol (£3.6m from Napoli) and Alberto Moreno (free from Liverpool); Celta Vigo‘s Santi Mina (swap, from Valencia) and Denis Suárez (£13.5m Barcelona); Granada‘s Roberto Soldado (free from Fenerbahce); Real Betis‘ Giovani Lo Celso (£19.8m from Paris Saint-Germain); Real Sociedad‘s Alexander Isak (£7.1m from Borussia Dortmund), and Martin Ødegaard (loan from Real Madrid).

Óliver Torres, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Reguilón unveiled together for Sevilla (Source: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

BUNDESLIGA

Champions Bayern Munich got into business quickly wrapping up World Cup-winning defenders Lucas Hernandez (£68m from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Pavard (£31.4m from VfB Stuttgart), along with forward Jann-Fiete Arp (£2.7m from Hamburg).

Challenging their hierarchy, Borussia Dortmund made a major statement by signing the likes of defender Mats Hummels (£33.8m from Bayern Munich), midfielder Thorgan Hazard (£22.5m from Borussia Monchengladbach), winger Julian Brandt (£22.1m from Bayer Leverkusen), and left-back Nico Schulz (£22m from Hoffenheim).

Bayer Leverkusen found a creative replacement in Kerem Demirbay (£28.2m from Hoffenheim), and also bought Moussa Diaby (£13.4m from Paris Saint-Germain) and Daley Sinkgraven (£4.5m from Ajax). Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have bought Christopher Nkunku (£11.7m from Paris Saint-Germain) and Hannes Wolf (£10.8m from RB Salzburg), and Borussia Monchengladbach have bought Stefan Lainer (£10.7m from RB Salzburg) and Breel Embolo (£9m, from Schalke 04).

Other deals include Eintracht Frankfurt‘s Filip Kostic (£5.3m, from Hamburg), Djibril Sow (£8.1m from BSC Young Boys), Dominik Kohr (£9m from Bayer Leverkusen) and Erik Durm (free from Huddersfield Town); Hertha Berlin‘s Marko Grujic (loan from Liverpool); Schalke 04‘s Ozan Kabak (£13.5m from Stuttgart), Benito Raman (£11.7m from Fortuna Dusseldorf) and Jonjoe Kenny (loan from Everton); Union Berlin‘s Neven Subotic (free from Saint Etienne); Wolfsburg‘s Kevin Mbabu (£8.2m from BSC Young Boys) and Xaver Schlager (£10.8m from RB Salzburg).

Mats Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund after spending three years in Munich (Source: Twitter)

SERIE A

In pursuit of the Champions League, Juventus have reinforced their squad by getting in players like Golden Boy Matthijs de Ligt (£67.8m from Ajax), midfielder Aaron Ramsey (free from Arsenal), goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (free from Paris Saint-Germain), midfielder Adrien Rabiot (free from Paris Saint-Germain), and defenders Cristian Romero (£23.3m from Genoa), Luca Pellegrini (£20m from Roma), and Merih Demiral (£16.1m from Sassuolo).

Vying to dethrone the Old Lady, Napoli have bought defender Kostas Manolas (£32.2m from Roma), goalkeeper David Ospina (£3.5m from Arsenal), right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo (£8.5m from Empoli) and midfielder Filippo Costa (£2.7m from SPAL).

Meanwhile, under new managers, Inter, Milan and Roma have kept themselves busy. For Inter: Diego Godín (free from Atletico Madrid), Valentino Lazaro (£19.7m from Hertha Berlin), Matteo Politano (£18m from Sassuolo), Eddie Salcedo (£7.2m from Genoa), Nicolò Barella (loan from Cagliari) and Stefano Sensi (loan from Sassuolo); for AC Milan: Franck Kessié (£21.5m from Atalanta) and Theo Hernández (£18m from Real Madrid); for AS Roma: Leonardo Spinazzola (£26.3m from Juventus), Pau López (£23.5m from Real Betis), Amadou Diawara (£18.8m from Napoli) and Bryan Cristante (£13.5m from Atalanta).

Other notable transfers are Atalanta‘s Luis Muriel (£16m from Sevilla) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (£12.3m from KRC Genk); Bologna‘s Riccardo Orsolini (£13.3m from Juventus), Nicola Sansone (£6.8m from Villarreal), Roberto Soriano (£6.8m from Villarreal) and Stefano Denswil (£6.3m from Club Brugge); Genoa‘s Stefano Sturaro (£14.8m from Juventus) and Ionat Radu (loan from Inter); Lazio‘s Manuel Lazzari (£15.3m from SPAL) and Denis Vavro (£10.5m from FC Copenhagen); Sampdoria‘s Emil Audero (£17.9m, from Juventus), Jakub Jankto (£13.5m, from Udinese) and Jeison Murillo (loan from Valencia); Sassuolo‘s Manuel Locatelli (£9m from Milan) and Jeremy Toljan (loan from Borussia Dortmund); SPAL‘s Andrea Petagna (£10.8m from Atalanta); Torino‘s Simone Zaza (£14.4m from Valencia), Ola Aina (£8.8m from Chelsea) and Cristian Ansaldi (£2.3m from Inter).

After spending 11 years at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey joined the Italian champions on a free transfer (Source: Twitter/@BBCSport)

LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain remain motivated to continue their dominance despite the departure of Dani Alves and the Neymar saga, as they made signings in midfielders Pablo Sarabia (£16.1m from Sevilla) and Ander Herrera (free from Manchester United), and defender Abdou Diallo (£28.9m from Borussia Dortmund). Olympique Lyonnais bolstered their squad by signing midfielder Thiago Mendes (£22.4m from Lille), defender Joachim Andersen (£21.5m from Sampdoria) and full-back Youssouf Koné (£8.1m from Lille). LOSC Lille completed the signing of forward Timothy Weah (£8.1m from Paris Saint-Germain), goalkeeper Léo Jardim (£5.4m from Rio Ave) and midfielder Benjamin André (£7.2m from Rennes).

Other notable deals include AS Monaco‘s Gelson Martins (£19.6m from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Lecomte (£11.7m from Montpellier); Dijon‘s Bruno Ecuele Manga (£1.8m from Cardiff); Nantes‘ Alban Lafont (loan from Fiorentina); Montpellier‘s Téji Savanier (£9m from Nimes) and Jordan Ferri (£1.1m from Lyon); Rennes‘ M’Baye Niang (£13.5m from Torino).

After five years of being a Red Devil, Ander Herrera joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. (Source: Twitter/@MirrorFootball)

Other notable transfers outside the top five leagues are Ajax‘s Quincy Promes (£14.2m from Sevilla), Shanghai SIPG‘s Marko Arnautovic (£22.4m from West Ham United), Dalian Yifang‘s Salomon Rondon (undisclosed, from West Bromwich Albion), PSV Eindhoven‘s Bruma (£13.5m from RB Leipzig), Lokomotiv Moscow‘s Grzegorz Krychowiak (£11.2m from Paris Saint-Germain), and Sporting CP‘s Luciano Vietto (£6.7m from Atletico Madrid) and Rafael Camacho (£5m from Liverpool).

(All information up-to-date as of July 19, 2019)

