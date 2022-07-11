Transfer news: Jesus is a Gunner, Phillips signs for City and Ronaldo wants out

It’s that time of the year again when football teams from all around the globe try to bolster their squads while fans salivate at the prospect of dream signings and fantasy line-ups. It’s the 2022-23 transfer season and it’s turning out to be quite a rollercoaster ride. And we have more than a month to go! So, strap in your seatbelts as we take a look at what promises to be a tumultuous season of signings, releases and everything that goes with them.

⚽️ 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗯𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀! ⚽️ 📺 Watch full highlights from our thrilling 5-3 victory over Nurnberg now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

In the last week, a lot of deals took shape while a flurry of speculations spread across the internet like wildfire. A transfer season full of more twists and turns than your average pulpy thriller, this one has kept the fans on the edge of their seats.

Week begins with a blast

Last Monday began with a deluge of new signings on the same day, sending fan bases into meltdown. The long-rumoured Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City was confirmed and so was the signing of now-ex Manchester City player Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.

Barcelona also made waves in the market when they inked deals for Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen on the same day.

Later in the week, Manchester United, a club perpetually in limbo in the transfer market, finally gave their fans something to cheer about when they signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord while a former Manchester United player Angel di Maria flew down to Turin from PSG to put pen to paper on the Juventus deal.

Juventus also shared a video of Paul Pogba landing in Turin explicitly stating that he “can’t wait to wear the Juventus shirt again.” It’s just a matter of time before the deal is done and Pogba wears the black and white of Juve again.

🎙 “I always said it was my dream to play in the Champions League, now this dream will come true” Richarlison's first interview as a Spurs player! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tBSOXoiuKy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 9, 2022

Tottenham, meanwhile, continued strengthening their squad by finalizing a loan move for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet.

Official and here we go confirmed. Clement Lénglet joins Tottenham on loan from Barcelona, no buy option included. Deal signed. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Fifth signing for Spurs after Forster, Perisić, Bissouma and Richarlison. pic.twitter.com/s1f2eOz6tT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Manchester United-Cristiano Ronaldo saga drags on

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo’s morale looks high in the new Manchester United kit launch photos, there must be a thunderstorm brewing inside. After news broke last week that Ronaldo had asked to leave United for Champions League football this season, an eerie stillness has settled in at Old Trafford. Even though it’s masked by a flurry of activities like the kit launch and the preseason tour preparations, the Theatre of Dreams is bracing for an upcoming tsunami.

Official. Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United on their preseason tour this summer, he’s not included in the list. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has ‘additional time off to deal with personal issues’. pic.twitter.com/ouw9H4spM6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Ronaldo’s silence on this matter is deafening with the superstar recently getting the tabloids’ tongues wagging when he opted against joining the squad for the pre-season matches. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue,” the club said in a statement.

There are varying reports of Chelsea’s interest in the striker with some saying the London-based club is keen on signing the Portuguese talisman while the Independent recently confirming that Thomas Tuchel is not keen to sign him.

According to the Independent. Ronaldo has even offered to take a significant pay cut to move away from Old Trafford but the interest levels of rumoured destinations like Bayern Munich and Napoli have cooled off. Even if Ronaldo does not find a club at the end of this transfer window, United must be wary of having a reported dissatisfied player in their squad. Something which they will have to navigate around.

Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd and they are just waiting for medical.

Business as usual in Barcelona?

At the time of writing, Barcelona are neck deep in transfer rumours and speculations. If there’s a deal in the market, Barcelona’s name will automatically attach itself with it.

Raphinha, pushing with Leeds to get the deal done with Barcelona. He’s fighting to join Barça in the coming days after proposal improved – no final green light yet from Leeds. 🇧🇷 #FCB Dembélé, waiting for Barça approval after new two-year deal agreed – could be signed next week. pic.twitter.com/YhHxiYE18F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

For example, Raphinha’s deal is still up in the air with the Catalan club giving an improved bid for the star even when Leeds had accepted Chelsea’s initial offer last week. Now, Leeds have confirmed that Raphinha is not on the plane for their preseason tour to Australia. The Brazilian continues to train in England with his future destination still in the dark.

Ousmane Dembélé has accepted all clauses of the new contract offered by Barcelona. It will be valid until June 2024, lower salary as he wanted to stay… and Xavi really wants him. 🔵🔴🤝 #FCB Ousmane, in Barcelona today – hopeful to get new deal signed on club side this week. pic.twitter.com/RPOn69jqAG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

🎬 An insider’s look at the official presentation of Andreas Christensen as a new Barça player pic.twitter.com/dtA9PULlMd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 10, 2022

The case of Ousmane Dembele also hinges on the transfer of Raphinha. Dembele, who reportedly has agreed terms on a new two-year deal at Barcelona, has to wait for the greenlight by the club who is making the Frenchman wait. It’s not clear if Barca are waiting for the second financial lever to be activated or possibly to see what happens with Raphinha, according to SB Nation.

Barcelona have confirmed to César Azpilicueta their plan to sign him in the next weeks, but Chelsea are still asking for a fee – negotiations are needed. 🇪🇸 #FCB There’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Sergino Dest, as things stand. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

There are also reports of the De Jong move to Manchester United on the verge of collapsing with the player not keen to leave, according to a Diario Sport report. Then there is the much-talked about financial problem of the Catalan club. The Daily Mail say the Dutchman is owed around £17m in wages and the case must be settled before he moves to Old Trafford or to any other club. This new twist has seen the stalling of a deal which has been dragging on for what feels like an eternity.

Earlier in the week, Barca made an offer to Bayern Munich for star striker Robert Lewandowski, the Spanish club’s president said Thursday. “We have made an offer for the player and we are waiting for a response,” said Barcelona president Joan Laporta. “We thank the player for showing an interest in our club.”

The Catalan club are also said to be in the race to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea as well as Bernardo Silva from Manchester City.

Chelsea-City chess continues

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already acquired the signature of their top priority Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. The player is scheduled for a medical soon.

Manchester City have not changed their plans: they will sign a new centre back this summer in case Nathan Aké joins Chelsea (at least £40m). Josko Gvardiol, highly rated but Leipzig want to keep him. 🔵 #MCFC Marc Cucurella, still considered a top target – waiting for the bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

The London-based club is also interested in prying away centre back Nathan Ake from the Premier League champions with personal terms already agreed with the player. Man City, however, have been clear with Chelsea that they want almost the same fee paid in August 2020 which was around £41m.

The De Ligt factor

Chelsea is also in the market for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they have to fend off potential interest from Bayern Munich. According to the same report, Bayern Munich have placed a bid on the table for the Netherlands international.

Juventus are aware of negotiations between Matthijs de Ligt agents and Bayern on personal terms – but Juve are still waiting to receive opening, official bid from Bayern and Chelsea. 🇳🇱 #transfers Negotiations for de Ligt deal will continue next week. pic.twitter.com/RdOQ6vEc6y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

Manchester United are also interested in signing him due to the Ten Hag connection but their lack of Champions League football might act as a deterrent.

Done Deals this week

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City to Arsenal, £45m

Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United to Manchester City, £50m

Tyrell Malacia – Feyenoord to Manchester United, £14.7m

Angel di Maria – PSG to Juventus, free

Andreas Christensen – Chelsea to Barcelona, free

Franck Kessie – AC Milan to Barcelona, free

Clement Lenglet – Barcelona to Tottenham, loan

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham to Ajax, £26.45m

Sebastien Haller – Ajax to Borussia Dortmund, €31m

Divock Origi – Liverpool to AC Milan, free

Darko Gyabi – Manchester City to Leeds, undisclosed

Joao Palhinha – Sporting Lisbon to Fulham, undisclosed

Rory Wilson – Rangers to Aston Villa, free

Pepe Reina – Lazio to Villarreal, free

Wout Weghorst – Burnley to Besiktas, loan

Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord to Leeds, undisclosed

Flynn Downes – Swansea to West Ham, £12m

Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig to Leeds, £20m

Romeo Lavia – Man City to Southampton, £12m

Moussa Niakhate – Mainz to Nottingham Forest, £17m

Omar Richards – Bayern Munich to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed

Aaron Hickey – Bologna to Brentford, £18m