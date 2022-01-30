Transfer deadline day 2022 Live: Liverpool sign Diaz, van de Beek on verge of joining Everton

(From Left) Liverpool confirm Luis Diaz signing while reports suggest that Donny van de Beek is moving to Everton on loan. (Twitter)

Transfer deadline day 2022 live updates: The last day of the winter transfer window is almost upon us as clubs make a last ditch attempt to make some signings in order to bolster their squads. For the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs, window closes on January 31.

With high profile arrivals like Phillipe Coutinho, Kieran Trippier to Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively, the bigger clubs of the Premier League has kept awfully quiet this window but it might change soon as clubs rush to make a marquee signing during deadline day. Manchester United has, however, seen wantaway striker Anthony Martial being loaned to Spanish club Sevilla and Manchester City has sold Spanish striker Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

As we approach the deadline day, reports have emerged that Donny Van De Beek has been allowed by Manchester United to join Everton on loan while ​​Liverpool has signed winger Luis Díaz from Porto.