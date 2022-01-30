Transfer deadline day 2022 Live: Liverpool sign Diaz, van de Beek on verge of joining Everton

Transfer deadline day 2022 live updates: The last day of the winter transfer window is almost upon us as clubs make a last ditch attempt to make some signings in order to bolster their squads. For the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs, window closes on January 31.
With high profile arrivals like Phillipe Coutinho, Kieran Trippier to Aston Villa and Newcastle respectively, the bigger clubs of the Premier League has kept awfully quiet this window but it might change soon as clubs rush to make a marquee signing during deadline day. Manchester United has, however, seen wantaway striker Anthony Martial being loaned to Spanish club Sevilla and Manchester City has sold Spanish striker Ferran Torres to Barcelona.
As we approach the deadline day, reports have emerged that Donny Van De Beek has been allowed by Manchester United to join Everton on loan while Liverpool has signed winger Luis Díaz from Porto.
Anthony Martial (to Sevilla, loan), Teden Mengi (to Birmingham, loan), Ethan Laird (to Bournemouth, loan), Axel Tuanzebe (to Napoli, loan), Amad Diallo (to Rangers, on loan)
Ferran Torres (to Barcelona, €55m), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (to Stoke, loan), Tommy Doyle (to Cardiff, loan), Patrick Roberts (to Sunderland, undisclosed)
Vitaliy Mykolenko (from Dynamo Kyiv, €23m), Nathan Patterson (from Rangers, €14m), Anwar El Ghazi (from Aston Villa, loan), Lucas Digne (to Aston Villa, €30m)
Philippe Coutinho (from Barcelona, loan), Lucas Digne (from Everton, €30m); Anwar El Ghazi (to Everton, loan), Keinan Davis (to Nottingham Forest, loan), Wesley (to Internacional, loan), Robin Olsen (from Roma, loan)
Maintland-Niles (to Roma, loan), Harry Clarke (to Hibernian, loan), Folarin Balogun (to Middlesbrough, loan), Sead Kolašinac (to Marseille, free), Pablo Marí (to Udinese, loan). Calum Chambers (to Aston Villa, free transfer)
Starting with the big signing of the day, Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto on a deal until the summer of 2027. The deal is £37m guaranteed with a maximum £12m in potential add-ons and he will wear squad number 23. Diaz requires a work permit to enter the UK and therefore will unlikely arrive in Liverpool until the end of next week at the earliest.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the January 2022 transfer window. The last day of the winter transfer window is almost upon us as clubs make a last ditch attempt to make some signings in order to bolster their squads. For the Premier League, EFL and Scottish Premiership clubs, window closes on January 31.