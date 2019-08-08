Transfer Deadline Day 2019: Romelu Lukaku to Giovani Lo Celso, the deals done in Premier League

Transfer Deadline Day 2019: Closing early this 2019/20 season, the deadline day happened just one day before the start of the season with all kinds of mayhem breaking loose surrounding the players, agents and clubs. After the transfers of João Cancelo, Djibril Sidibé, Danny Welbeck, James McCarthy, Victor Camarasa etc. yesterday, here’s a wrap-up of all the major deals that happened in the Premier League on Thursday.

Romelu Lukaku moves to Inter Milan

The 26-year-old Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku has completed a move from Manchester United to Inter Milan for a reported fee of £73 million on the deadline day after a month long transfer saga. It will be his sixth club in his career, where he has signed a contract till June 2024. His career began when he made his debut for Anderlecht as a 16-year-old and it has taken him to Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Andy Carroll returns to Newcastle

The 30-year-old Andy Carroll has joined Newcastle United on a free one-year deal from West Ham United, after leaving the club in 2011 for Liverpool. Considering he had scored 33 goals during his first spell with his boyhood club, Steve Bruce might be hopeful with his arrival, as he also serves as a replacement for Salomon Rondon.

Arsenal snaps up Kieran Tierney

After months of deliberation, Arsenal have finally signed Kieran Tierney from Scottish champions Celtic. The 22-year-old joined the London club after a reported £25 million deal, which made him the most expensive player to be signed from the Scottish Premiership, surpassing the £20 million Olympique Lyonnais had paid Celtic for forward Moussa Dembele last year.

Charlie Austin signs for West Brom

Southampton poacher, Charlie Austin has joined West Bromwich Albion for £4 million, having scored 20 goals in three-and-a-half-seasons at the St. Mary’s Stadium. The 30-year-old leaves Premier League having played for QPR and Southampton.

Giovani Lo Celso joins Spurs on loan

Tottenham Hotspur have strengthened their midfield with the arrival of Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on a season-long loan from Real Betis. Spurs have an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season, with the option to buy the 23-year-old is said to be a reported £55 million.

West Ham United sign Albian Ajeti

Strengthening their team for having a crack at qualifying for European football, Mauricio Pellegrini’s team have signed 22-year-old Swiss forward, Albian Ajeti from Basel for a reported £8 million fee. He scored 14 goals last season, and has already scored twice this season for Basel.

Spurs seal Ryan Sessegnon deal

The 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon has made his return to the Premier League, joining Tottenham Hotspur from Fulham for a reported fee of £25 million. He came into prominence in the 2017/18 season when he scored 16 goals from the left-side of the pitch for Fulhm in the Championship. After scoring just two goals and providing six assists, he has now signed a contract until 2025.

Newcastle snap up Emil Krafth

Rebuilding under new manager, Steve Bruce, Newcastle United have signed right-back Emil Krafth from Amiens in a £5 million deal. The Swedish defender has signed a four-year contract with the Magpies.

Watford break club-record for Ismaïla Sarr

Watford have signe Senegalese winger Ismaïla Sarr for a club-record £30 million fee. The 21-year-old winger has joined from Stade Rennais after signing a five-year contract with the Hornets. He has scored 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side in his two-year stay at Rennes.

Are you happy to be here, @izosarr? 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ut4S6dIbSi — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 8, 2019

Danny Drinkwater signs for Burnley

The 29-year-old midfielder, Danny Drinkwater has signed a loan deal with Burnley until January 6, 2020. After moving from the title-winning Leicester City side, he had just made 12 appearances for Chelsea.

City sign Scott Carson

Manchester City have signed 33-year-old goalkeeper Scott Carson from Derby County on a year-long loan deal.

Brighton loans in Aaron Mooy

After impressing for Huddersfield Town, the Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has secured a one-year loan deal to Graham Potter’s Brighton Hove and Albion. He scored seven times and provided four assists in his two seasons in Premier League, and will bolster the Brighton midfield.

✍️ We’re delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Mooy on a one-year loan deal from @htafc! 🇦🇺#AnnounceMooy 😉 📲 Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 8, 2019

Loan Deals

West Ham United midfielder Grady Diangana has joined West Bromwich Albion, while defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has moved to Stoke City from Tottenham. Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has joined Leeds United, whereas Everton defender Matthew Pennington has joined Hull City. Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria also departed Liverpool for a second successive year, as he has joined Championship side Reading, while Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has joined Sheffield Wednesday. Chelsea youth Trevoh Chalobah has joined Huddersfield Town too.