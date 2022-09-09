scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Towering presence, rapid pace, freakish power: How Manchester City’s Erling Haaland terrorises defences

With 12 goals in 7 appearances already , it is evident that Pep Guardiola has been handed a goal-scoring machine this season.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo.

Towering. That’s the first word that flashes through the mind when one sees Erling Haaland line up for his team on the football pitch. Standing next to his teammates, professional athletes who are themselves giants in the land of mortals, Haaland’s almost mythical presence casts an aura that mesmerizes the world.

After getting used to the giant frame of the Norwegian standing across the field, the uninitiated defender would think that he would have the same presence as any tall striker who mostly stands in penalty boxes, waiting for the ball to be pinged towards his head in hope of rippling the back of the net. This is exactly when that freakish speed hits them and by the time the hapless defender realizes what has happened, Haaland is wheeling away in celebration.

It’s like he sprouts extra limbs in an opponent’s penalty box, capable of scoring from any position or from any part of his body, be it his head, shins, or legs. Take his recent goal against Sevilla in the Champions League for example when a Kevin de Bruyne cross evaded everyone before a flying leg of the Norwegian found the ball and just caressed it into the net. Or the goal against Aston Villa, where he took flight, got his feet to a curling de Bruyne delivery just near the far post, and slotted it home.

He is exactly the missing piece of the puzzle City needed after the departure of Sergio Aguero and it’s scary how fast the goal machine has adapted himself to Pep Guardiola’s style of play. He may have far fewer touches than his teammates but his every movement and every contribution on the ball results in a chance or a goal.

Eventually, these two entities will form a proper symbiotic relationship which will create havoc for defences around the world and may even get City the elusive Champions League crown. Despite a working adaptation to City’s gameplay, Haaland has net 12 times in all competitions. It’s scary to think what would happen when they play in total synergy.

If you build a perfect centre-forward from the ground up, chances are that he would look like Haaland. With his sizable frame, he can hold up play as well as involve his teammates. He also has rapid pace which helps him run behind defenders and can score goals with both feet.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

He often comes deep to help in the link-up play, feeds his teammate the ball, and turns around and runs towards the opponent’s goal in the hope of getting a return ball in behind the defence. This is one of his most lethal attributes. The defenders do not know what hit them when his freakish speed gets the better of them when a ball is played. Also, he does not run in a straight line but rather diverts his path to move towards the direction of the ball. This constant movement is a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

Haaland is also a striker who uses his hands to indicate to his teammate exactly where to put the ball through and when he gets the space, however small it might be, he runs, occupies that space and takes the ball, while guarding it with his body. For example, in the Crystal Palace match, he pointed to Gundogan exactly where he wanted the ball, which was in between two central defenders. When it was played, he took the ball in his stride, shielded it from the defender who was on his back the whole time, and finished it calmly to complete his hattrick.

Another exceptional attribute this 22-year-old goal machine possesses is the nature of his goalscoring. He can generate freakish power from his shots but more often than not it’s his placement that catches the eye. Coming one-on-one with an opponent goalkeeper, a lot of times strikers tend to overplay in the box like feinting the goalie and scoring or just chipping it over him.

Advertisement

Haaland, however, does not prefer taking that extra touch. He mostly finishes it with a low curling placement around the goalie or just takes a shot while carrying the ball without taking much time or touches in the box. This snapshot does not give his opponents enough time to react and more often than not the ball is found nestled at the back of the net.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

On Saturday, Manchester City will play Tottenham, a team which has its own centre forward in Harry Kane who comes deep and spreads the ball around before sprinting ahead in the channels down the middle in order to create a shooting chance. The duel between these two world class strikers will be mouthwatering. With the added caveat of securing the top spot on the table with both teams just 1 point short of league leaders Arsenal.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:59:36 pm
Next Story

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking arrest of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for Prophet comments

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 09: Latest News