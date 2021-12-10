scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Tottenham’s EPL game vs. Brighton postponed after outbreak

Tottenham's Europa Conference League game against Rennes had already been pushed back this week and the Premier League said that it approved a request from Spurs to postpone the Brighton match.

By: AP |
December 10, 2021 12:40:57 am
Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, second right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

This weekend’s Premier League game between Brighton and Tottenham has been postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among the London club’s players and staff.

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes had already been pushed back this week and the Premier League said Thursday that it approved a request from Spurs to postpone the Brighton match.

Tottenham’s training ground has been closed after manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League said its board decided to postpone the Brighton game, which had been scheduled for Sunday, “following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.”

The league said it will reschedule the game “in due course.”

