Tottenham’s Champions League bid hit by 1-0 loss to Brighton

Saturday, April 16, 2022
Tottenham had won four straight games but on Saturday had no shots on goal.

By: AP |
April 16, 2022 11:06:37 pm
Tottenham, Tottenham Champions League, Champions League Tottenham, sports news, indian expressTottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Adam Lallana battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Saturday to halt the north London club’s resurgence and push for Champions League qualification. Tottenham had won five out of its last six matches to move into fourth place in the Premier League, helped by Brighton beating Arsenal last weekend.

Mid-table Brighton made another impact on the top-four race when Trossard beat defender Eric Dier and used the outside of his right foot to shoot the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the far corner.

“I don’t think we were right really from the beginning,” Dier told BT Sport. “We were a bit slow in moving the ball. We struggled to create chances and we conceded a sloppy goal at the end. Today was definitely a slip-up.”

