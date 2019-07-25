Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Stream, International Champions Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and where is the match?

International Champions Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming, Tottenham vs Man United Match Live Score Streaming Online: Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester United in an all-Premier League clash in the International Champions Cup clash. The last time the two sides went up against each other was in January when Marcus Rashford and David de Gea’s goalkeeping saved the day for Red Devils. Manchester United are in form winning all three of their matches without conceding a single goal whereas Harry Kane’s stunner in stoppage time helped Spurs edge past Juventus by 3-2.

Advertising

When is International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Where will International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United be played?

Advertising

The International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus will be played at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai.

What time will the International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United start?

The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch live streaming of International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The live streaming of the International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the tournament’s official website.