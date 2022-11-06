Tottenham vs Liverpool Live Updates: TOT take on LIV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League Live Score Updates: A Liverpool game nowadays has a sense of unpredictability around them. No longer is there a guarantee that the team, which won the Premier League title just 2 seasons ago, walking away with a victory on most occasions. This is a team that is currently in transition with a lot of talismanic players losing form. Last week, Liverpool’s undefeated home run was broken by a relegation-threatened Leeds side as Klopp’s men lost at Anfield for the first time since April 2017.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have won their last two matches against Marseille and Bournemouth through last gasp strikes. Rodrigo Bentancur saved the Spurs’ blushes when he scored against Bournemouth in the 90+2 minutes, handing his side a 3-2 win while midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg scored in the 90+5 minutes against Marseille to ensure Tottenham’s progress to the next round of the Champions League. All these close finishes might one day come back to bite Lily Whites when their luck runs out but it can’t be denied that Antonio Conte has infused this side with a steel mentality which enables the Spurs players to fight till the final whistle.

Tottenham: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson Royal, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kane, Lucas Moura.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson; Firmino, Salah, Darwin Nunez.

Welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham vs Liverpool from the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool are on a downslide after losing back to back matches to Nottingham Forest and Leeds while Tottenham have been winning matches by the skin of their teeth. Can these two teams produce a convincing performance tonight?

