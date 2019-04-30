Tottenham vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch TOT vs AJA, time in IST, TV channel

Tottenham vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur head into the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at their newly built one billion-pound stadium with striker Harry Kane, midfielder Harry Winks and winger Erik Lamela among those injured, forward Heung-min Son suspended, and a big doubt over the fitness of increasingly influential midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are coming in from a 1-0 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ajax will go into the first leg on the back of a seven-day rest after all fixtures in the Dutch top flight were canceled in an effort to help the team stay fresh for the semifinal. Ajax is back in the semis for the first time since 1997. The Amsterdam club beat both Madrid and Juventus away in the knockout stage.

When is the Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax?

The match is on Tuesday night, April 30, 2019.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax?

The kickoff for semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax is scheduled at 12.30 AM IST. So, according to the Indian time and date, it becomes 12.30 AM on May 1.

Where is the Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax being played?

The Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax is being played at the at their newly built one billion-pound Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Which channel will air the Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax?

The Champions League semi-finals match between Tottenham and Ajax can be followed live on Sony Liv. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.