Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Tottenham signs Dutch forward Danjuma on loan from Villareal

Tottenham said the transfer of Danjuma, who has played six games for the Netherlands, is subject to international clearance.

Arnaut DanjumaVillarreal's Arnaut Danjuma celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Tottenham strengthened its attacking options for the second half of the season by signing Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday.

Danjuma joined Tottenham until the end of the season and will start his second stint in English soccer, having played for Bournemouth from 2019-21.

He had been expected to join Everton and reportedly had a medical examination there before Tottenham made its move for a player who will provide competition for Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham is in fifth place in the Premier League, three points off the top four, and still in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Danjuma played a key role in Villarreal’s unlikely run to the Champions League semifinals last season, when he scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Spanish team.

He hasn’t been first choice for Villarreal this season.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 21:47 IST
