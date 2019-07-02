Toggle Menu
Tottenham secure midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for club-record fee

Ndombele was a crucial player in the base of midfield for Lyon last season, making 34 appearances in Ligue 1 and helping the club qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish.

The 22-year-old midfield powerhouse, Ndombele played for Lyon last (Source: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais on a six-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Spurs paid €60 million for the 22-year-old, with incentives worth an extra 10 million euros, eclipsing the club-record fee of £42 million they paid for defender Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais”, the club said in a statement. “The France international central midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 2025.”

The Frenchman is Spurs’ second recruit of the close season after they signed winger Jack Clarke from Leeds United on Tuesday. Clarke has gone back to the Championship (second-tier) club on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Tottenham begin the new league season with a game at home against newly promoted Aston Villa on Aug. 10.

