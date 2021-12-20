scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Tottenham out of Europa Conference because of virus ruling

The UEFA disciplinary committee decided Monday to award Rennes a 3-0 victory.

By: Reuters | Nyon |
December 20, 2021 5:05:06 pm
Leicester, Tottenham, covid 19, coronavirus, EPL , Leicester vs Tottenham, sports news, indian expressTottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, left, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Tottenham has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can’t be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition.

The UEFA disciplinary committee decided Monday to award Rennes a 3-0 victory, confirming the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on December 9. The game was postponed and no replacement date could be found by the December 31 deadline.

UEFA has routinely penalized teams responsible for European competition games not being played during the pandemic with 3-0 losses. The rules have been upheld in several cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Historic World Championships silver for Kidambi Srikanth; Lakshya Sen settles for bronze
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 20: Latest News