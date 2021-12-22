Tottenham may appeal UEFA decision after Europa Conference League exit: Conte

Tottenham Hotspur may appeal UEFA’s decision to eliminate them from the Europa Conference League and are confident of getting the verdict overturned, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.

Spurs were knocked out of the competition on Monday after European soccer’s governing body ruled that they must forfeit their final group game against Rennes, which was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the London club.

“Honestly for me, the club and our fans, it’s incredible the decision UEFA wanted to take. It’s unfair for sure. We deserve to play for qualification on the pitch… I’m very disappointed with UEFA’s decisions,” Conte told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final against West Ham United.

“Also, in explanation about this defeat, I have read that Tottenham couldn’t play the game for COVID cases. I dispute this. It’s not definitive, but there is another step to confirm or not this incredible decision. We are very confident.”

Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool at the weekend, have had two Premier League games postponed due to COVID-19 this month but Conte added that all players, barring Ryan Sessegnon, were available against West Ham after having recovered from the virus.

“The good news is we have all the players available. A little bad news that Ryan Sessegnon had a (muscle) problem at the end of the game against Liverpool,” said the Italian, adding that the left back could be out for up to two weeks.

Opposition boss David Moyes said that he was keen on winning a trophy with West Ham and suggested that the League Cup was a good starting point.

“I’d love to win a trophy with West Ham. They’ve got a history of trophies in years gone by. Not in modern times so it would be a great achievement. We have to build and grow into it. I’d take any sort of trophy win,” he said.