scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Tottenham manager Conte to have gallbladder removed

Conte, 53, has been diagnosed with cholecystitis, or inflammation of the gallbladder, and will take a break to focus on his recovery, the club said, without specifying when he would return.

Conte was in the dugout at the weekend for Tottenham's 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Preston North End. (File)
Listen to this article
Tottenham manager Conte to have gallbladder removed
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove his gallblader, the Premier League club said in a statement.

Conte, 53, has been diagnosed with cholecystitis, or inflammation of the gallbladder, and will take a break to focus on his recovery, the club said, without specifying when he would return.

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham said. “Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.”

Conte was in the dugout at the weekend for Tottenham’s 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Preston North End.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

Spurs return to league action on Sunday when they host champions Manchester City. They are fifth in the standings with 36 points from 21 games.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 16:58 IST
Next Story

Haryana’s Surajkund Mela to have FASTag-enabled parking facility

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
close