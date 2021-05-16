Tottenham Hotspurs’ Ryan Mason calls for rule change to curb head injuries

Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason referred to as for a rule change to forestall head injuries arising from tough aerial challenges as Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez builds on his restoration from surgical procedure on a fractured cranium.

Jimenez was taken to hospital after a conflict of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz throughout a Premier League match in November.

The Mexican, who resumed coaching for Wolves in February however has not but been cleared to resume heading the ball, is due to see a specialist subsequent week.

Former midfielder Mason was compelled to retire as a participant in February 2018 due to an analogous harm, sustaining a cranium fracture in a conflict of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill whereas enjoying for Hull City in 2017.

“Maybe more needs to be done with these types of challenges and the perception of these types of challenges,” Mason stated. “Maybe within the rules something needs to be changed.

“I stated it for a number of years now after my incident. I did not like to see that nothing has actually modified and Raul’s as nicely, the identical late problem from behind and the notion hasn’t modified.

“…. From a technical point of view, a late challenge from behind with excessive force ticks all the boxes to be a bad challenge, but for some reason with head challenges and injuries, this isn’t the case.

“I’m optimistic that the Premier League and the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) are listening and it is a matter of time. Hopefully, that can change.”

Spurs, seventh within the standings on 56 factors with three video games left, host Twelfth-placed Wolves within the league in a while Sunday.