Tottenham Hotspur’s attitude to blame for Manchester United defeat, says Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur came into the game on a three-match winning streak under new manager Jose Mourinho but failed to build on that momentum at Old Trafford.

By: Reuters | Published: December 5, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli says it may have been a combination of “arrogance and over-confidence” that caused his side’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead but a piece of technical brilliance from Alli brought Spurs level, only for a 49th-minute Rashford penalty to secure the three points for the hosts.

“We had to match their energy. We lost the game not by them outplaying us – just attitude,” Alli told reporters. “We weren’t hungry enough and we were slow to every second ball, losing 50-50s.

“Maybe it was a little bit of arrogance and over-confidence. We’ve been playing well.

“We have to learn from this. Games like this bring your feet back down.”

The result saw Spurs slip to eighth in the table.

