International Champions Cup 2019 Live Streaming, Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur: When and where is the match?

International Champions Cup 2019 Football Live Score Streaming, Juventus vs Tottenham Match Live Score Streaming Online: Tottenham Hotspur, who missed out on the Champions League glory after enduring a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool, are all set to get their pre-season campaign underway against Juventus on Sunday. The International Champions Cup encounter between both the sides will be played at the Singapore National Stadium. After this encounter, the team will travel to China, where they will lock horns with Manchester United in Shanghai next week. The team after completing their Asian tour will head to Munich to face Real Madrid for an Audi Cup meeting.

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele is likely to make his Tottenham debut. Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama, on the other hand, are yet to join the squad following their international commitments. Juventus’ latest signing Matthijs de Ligt is also in the squad and we can see the Dutch make his club debut.

When is International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus?

The International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus will be played on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Where will International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus be played?

The International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus will be played at Singapore National Stadium.

What time will the International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus start?

The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus?

The International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch live streaming of International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus?

The live streaming of the International Champions Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus will be available on the tournament’s official website.