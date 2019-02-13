Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund, Ajax vs Real Madrid: When and where to watch the Champions League match, live streaming, time in IST?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund as we move to the second day of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches. Dortmund will be considered favrouites looking at their current form. With talented youngsters in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic already in the squad, the Bundesliga leaders represent seriously difficult opponents. The good news for the home team is the absence of Marco Reus from the encounter, as the Dortmund skipper is sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Advertising

In the second fixture of the day, defending champions Real Madrid will take on Ajax. Despite not enjoying supermacy in Spain, the Los Blancos will still go into the match with immense confidence as they secured a thumping 3-1 win against local rivals Atletico on Saturday.

When is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid?

The Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid is on Wednesday, February 13, 2018 (Thursday, February 14 in IST).

Advertising

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid?

The kickoff for Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid is scheduled at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid being played?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at Wembley Stadium in London. It is currently the home venue of Tottenham Hotspurs. The second match, Ajax vs Real Madrid, will be played at Amsterdam ArenA also known as Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Which TV channel will air the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid?

The Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I live stream the Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid?

Advertising

Champions League Round of 16 match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund and Ajax vs Real Madrid can be followed live on Sony Liv.