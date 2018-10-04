Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona, Live football score Champions League Live score streaming: Tottenham 0-1 Barcelona in 1st half

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona, Live football score Champions League Live score streaming: Last season, Tottenham Hotspur took apart a struggling Real Madrid. Real had got off to a rather slow start to the season, which eventually cost them the Spanish league title, before picking up pace and clinching their third consecutive Champions League title. Now, Barcelona arrive with two draws and a loss behind them in La Liga. Only this time Tottenham themselves are facing an injury crisis. They will be starting this match with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Serge Aurier all out due to injuries. Catch live scores and updates of the Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona here.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona, Live football score Champions League Live score streaming: Tottenham and Barcelona are meeting for only the third time in a competitive match, having previously faced each other in the semifinals of the European Cup Winners' Cup when the Catalan club advanced. Facing Barcelona is more familiar territory for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who won only one of nine encounters while in charge of Espanyol.
Lucas Mourra charged down the right just after play restarted but it came to nothing for Spurs. They have tried to get back into the game but it has all be a bit scruffy for them.
Less than 2 mins needed for Barcelona to get going. Messi puts the ball forward to Alba, Lloris commits himself to the Spaniard for some reason. Alba passes it to Coutinho who strikes it into the unguarded goal.
Fellow countrymen from both sides exchange pleasantries. No animosity between the two sides for the moment of course. The Wembley pitch, though, has seen better days.
Barcelona will feel there is no better chance to extinguish some of the pressure that has been building around them due to their recent spate of poor results. Tottenham would have hoped that this match came at some other time with half of their first squad players out due to injuries.
Spurs: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies; Wanyama, Winks; Lucas, Lamela, Son; Kane.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Dier, Walker-Peters, Skipp, Sissoko, Llorente
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho
Subs: Cillesen, Vermaelen, Rafinha, Dembélé, Munir, Vidal, Denis
Referee: F Zwayer (Ger)