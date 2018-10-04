Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona, Live football score Champions League Live score streaming: Tottenham 0-1 Barcelona in 1st half

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona, Live football score Champions League Live score streaming: Ernesto Valverde will be looking to free up some of the pressure that has been building around him. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona, Live football score Champions League Live score streaming: Tottenham and Barcelona are meeting for only the third time in a competitive match, having previously faced each other in the semifinals of the European Cup Winners' Cup when the Catalan club advanced. Facing Barcelona is more familiar territory for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who won only one of nine encounters while in charge of Espanyol.