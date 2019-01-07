Tottenham Hotspur suffer Lucas Moura injury blow but Mauricio Pochettino happy with squad depth

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura will miss Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Chelsea due to a knee injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said, adding that he does not expect the club to make any signings this month.

Brazil international Moura picked up the injury in Friday’s 7-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere Rovers and will be assessed by Spurs ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Moura’s injury comes at a time when midfielders Eric Dier (appendicitis) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are still on the sidelines, while forward Son Heung-min is set to join the South Korea squad for the Asian Cup next week.

Pochettino, however, believes it difficult to identify transfer targets in the mid-season window and has reiterated his confidence in the current squad depth.

“It’s more about finding the right player that fits for us, not only on the football side, but a player that fits in all areas,” the Argentine coach told a news conference on Monday.

“I don’t expect to add players. Of course, if we have the possibility to add the right player, we are going to try.”

Spurs were the only Premier League side not to make a signing during the close-season transfer window.

However, their form has been unaffected, with the north London club sitting third in the standings, six points behind leaders Liverpool, and they have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

“The team is so strong in all the areas,” Pochettino added.

“I am happy and I know that it’s very difficult for the club to add the quality to improve us, it’s not an easy job.”

Spurs said winger Erik Lamela will be available for selection against Chelsea after recovering from an illness.