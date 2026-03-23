‘Unable to deal with the weight’: Tottenham Hotspur sink toward relegation with latest defeat to Forest

Tottenham Hotspur’s assistant coach Bruno Saltor admitted that his side could not “handle the weight of the game” after their 0-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest leaves the Spurs just one point and one place above the relegation zone. The defeat to Forest was a double blow, because both clubs are fighting to escape relegation and the win helped them climb above Spurs to 16th in the standings.
With only seven games left in the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur are on 30 points with West Ham United on 29 points, setting up a race to the finish between the two London clubs.
Saltor said that Tottenham could have taken the lead in the first half, but the half-time break interrupted their rhythm.
“The players were affected by the rhythm of the game and we couldn’t find that rhythm to create more chances. The first half, the first 44 minutes, I thought were good, really good, creating chances, getting into the box. In the second half, probably, we were unable to deal with the weight of the game,” he told the media at the post-match press conference.
The relegation fight has also led to talk that coach Igor Tudor could be at risk of losing his job, speculation that was helped by his assistant fronting the media after the defeat. While Saltor said that Tudor was missing due to personal “family issue”. Tudor was hired by Tottenham only last month to try to salvage Spurs’ season. But the rescue act has not gone as per plan. Under him, Tottenham have lost five of their seven games in all competitions and seen his team eliminated from the Champions League.
Spurs have gone 13 games without a win in the Premier League now.
“The season is tough, especially in this moment. Another very bad (result) for us,” said Tottenham captain Cristian Romero. “The situation is tough, but most important thing is play (every game) like a final now.”