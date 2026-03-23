‘Unable to deal with the weight’: Tottenham Hotspur sink toward relegation with latest defeat to Forest

Tottenham Hotspur’s assistant coach Bruno Saltor admitted that his side could not “handle the weight of the game” after their 0-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest leaves the Spurs just one point and one place above the relegation zone. The defeat to Forest was a double blow, because both clubs are fighting to escape relegation and the win helped them climb above Spurs to 16th in the standings.

With only seven games left in the Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur are on 30 points with West Ham United on 29 points, setting up a race to the finish between the two London clubs.

Saltor said that Tottenham could have taken the lead in the first half, but the half-time break interrupted their rhythm.