Covid-19: How Tottenham’s Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko flouted virus guidelines in lockdown

Serge Aurier has become the latest player from English club Tottenham to flout government guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak after posting videos of him training with teammate Moussa Sissoko.

The Ivory Coast defender has now deleted the videos on his Instagram story, which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to Sissoko, disregarding social distancing. Aurier was wearing a face mask.

It wasn’t clear where the two players were training.

Tottenham says “we shall be speaking to both players involved.”

It comes about two weeks after Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, while two other players ran nearby. Mourinho later acknowledged his session was “not in line with government protocol.”

Guidelines say people can only exercise outdoors on their own or with members of the same household.

