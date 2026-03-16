Tottenham Hotspur boss Igor Tudor’s roller-coaster evening at Anfield: From ‘confusing’ his own staff member for Arne Slot to a combative interview

It may not have got them out of the relegation scrap that they find themselves in but Tottenham Hotspur finally earned their first point under current manager Igor Tudor. Their Premier League match against Liverpool away from home finished 1-1, thus making it the first match that they hadn’t lost under the Croatian manager since he took over from Thomas Frank last month. Before the match began, though, Tudor inadvertently ensured that referee Paul Tierney awkwardly standing in the middle of the Chelsea huddle won’t be the only viral moment of the Premier League weekend.

Clips have gone viral of Tudor greeting Tottenham’s player liason officer Alan Dixon at the dugout before the match. While it is not clear from the clip itself, it has been widely interpreted on social media that Tudor had confused Dixon with Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The fact that Dixon and Slot both sport famously bald heads has only added fuel to the online fire.

Igor Tudor confused Alan Dixon for Arne Slot ???????? pic.twitter.com/evNFWzDpJS — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) March 15, 2026

‘Enough with this’

Dominik Szoboslai fired home a free kick in the first half to put Liverpool ahead. However, Liverpool were denied a victory that would’ve moved them to fourth by Richarlison, whose 90th minute equaliser gave Tudor his first point as Spurs boss. This was Tudor’s fifth match at the helm.

This was followed by another moment that has garnered some attention, although not as much as the aforementioned pre-match incident. Tudor got rather spiky in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, particularly when questioned about his future with the club. “It’s enough with this. I always tell you what I think. Which questions need to be answered? I’m the coach. You need to ask me about how we play. You have and I answered you. These questions journalists like to ask about, it’s a question that doesn’t have sense,” he said.

When the interviewer, Patrick Davison, pressed further and asked Tudor about what he had said earlier about fans wanting a new manager for the “hope” it provides, the Croatian stonewalled it. “No I didn’t say that. I didn’t. What did I say? What are you asking me now? What do I need to tell you now? Are we finished or not? OK, thank you,” he said.

Tudor was, however, optimistic overall about the effect the draw can have on the team. He was woefully short of options on the night, with the spate of injuries that Spurs have suffered leaving Tudor with just 12 senior outfield players available for the match. There were just seven substitutes overall for Tottenham at Anfield, two of whom were goalkeepers.

“Some fresh air, some good things for the confidence of the players, everyone around the club and especially the fans,” Tudor said. “Good team spirit. Seeing the circumstances, the team was today coming here to Anfield with 12 players, with what we already know, so this is something big. We stayed in the game, we believed. I felt that we could score the goal, the players also felt that.”

Tottenham had a forgettable season last year in the league but ended their famously decades-long drought of major trophies by winning the Europea League. This year, things have got worse for them and the draw on Sunday leaves them one point above the relegation zone at 16th place.