Tottenham Hotspur axe Thomas Frank after Newcastle disaster: Spurs hunt for 6th manager since Pochettino as relegation fears grow

Tottenham Hotspur are back in the market for a manager just eight months after their search had ended with the appointment of Thomas Frank. Frank was sacked by the Spurs on Wednesday with the club hovering just five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Frank’s exit means Tottenham are on the lookout for a sixth head coach in less than seven years since Mauricio Pochettino departed in 2019.

Frank led the Tottenham to the round of 16 in the Champions League, but the results have not translated into success in the domestic league. A 2-1 loss to Newcastle United this Tuesday was the final nail for the management of the club. The defeat meant that Tottenham are still to win in the league in 2026.