Tottenham Hotspur axe Thomas Frank after Newcastle disaster: Spurs hunt for 6th manager since Pochettino as relegation fears grow

Tottenham Hotspur are back in the market for a manager just eight months after their search had ended with the appointment of Thomas Frank. Frank was sacked by the Spurs on Wednesday with the club hovering just five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.
Frank’s exit means Tottenham are on the lookout for a sixth head coach in less than seven years since Mauricio Pochettino departed in 2019.
Frank led the Tottenham to the round of 16 in the Champions League, but the results have not translated into success in the domestic league. A 2-1 loss to Newcastle United this Tuesday was the final nail for the management of the club. The defeat meant that Tottenham are still to win in the league in 2026.
“The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today,” Tottenham said in a statement. “Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.”
Tottenham added: “Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”