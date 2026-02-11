Tottenham Hotspur axe Thomas Frank after Newcastle disaster: Spurs hunt for 6th manager since Pochettino as relegation fears grow

A 2-1 loss to Newcastle United this Tuesday was the final nail for the management of the club. The defeat meant that Tottenham are still to win in the league in 2026.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 11, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Newcastle in London, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)Tottenham's head coach Thomas Frank gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Newcastle in London, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Make us preferred source on Google

Tottenham Hotspur are back in the market for a manager just eight months after their search had ended with the appointment of Thomas Frank. Frank was sacked by the Spurs on Wednesday with the club hovering just five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Frank’s exit means Tottenham are on the lookout for a sixth head coach in less than seven years since Mauricio Pochettino departed in 2019.

Frank led the Tottenham to the round of 16 in the Champions League, but the results have not translated into success in the domestic league. A 2-1 loss to Newcastle United this Tuesday was the final nail for the management of the club. The defeat meant that Tottenham are still to win in the league in 2026.

“The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today,” Tottenham said in a statement. “Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.”

Tottenham added: “Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

Laegreid appeared emotional during a live post-race interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK
Sturla Holm Laegreid won Olympic bronze, broke down in emotional on-air confession
Advertisement
Best of Express
'He has sold India': Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi signed ‘one-sided’ US trade deal under a ‘chokehold’
rahul gandhi-modi
Explained: The US revisions to trade deal factsheet, how they affect India
Donald Trump trade deal
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Kohrra 2 review
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
Last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 travel: 5 romantic weekend getaways couples can still plan
Planning a last-minute Valentine’s Day 2026 trip? Here are some destinations to choose from
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News