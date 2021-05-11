scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Most read

Tottenham Hotspur adds fan to its board after Super League collapse

The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the club's board, Tottenham said Tuesday.

By: AP | London |
May 11, 2021 11:34:08 pm
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. (Reuters File Photo)

Tottenham will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve trust and relations with disgruntled supporters following the club’s aborted effort to join the European Super League.

The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the club’s board, Tottenham said Tuesday.

“We believe this provides for authentic, genuine representation and will ensure fans are at the heart of club decision-making, something we greatly welcome,” Tottenham said in a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Six English clubs were involved in last month’s attempt to set up a closed-off breakaway league also including six other leading teams in Europe. The English teams then pulled out of the proposed competition following opposition from the British government and fans.

The clubs appear keen to re-engage with the supporters.

Chelsea announced last week that three fans, referred to as supporter advisers, will attend board meetings from July 1 to ensure “supporter sentiment” is considered in decision-making.

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer pledged in an open letter to dramatically improve his relationship with supporters by holding talks on “fan share ownership” and investing in upgrades to Old Trafford.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool were the other English teams involved.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 11: Latest News

X
x