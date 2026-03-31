Struggling Premier League club Tottenham hires Roberto De Zerbi amid concerns from women’s fan group

Marseille's head coach Roberto De Zerbi gives instructions during the French League One soccer match between Paris FC and Marseille in Paris, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Roberto De Zerbi was hired Tuesday as Tottenham’s third coach of the season in a last-ditch bid by one of England’s top clubs to avoid costly relegation from the Premier League.

The appointment came amid criticism from fans’ groups about the Italian coach’s past support of a player who was charged with – but not convicted of – offenses including attempted rape.

Tottenham, the reigning Europa League champion and an ever-present in England’s top division since 1978, is one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League with seven games left.

De Zerbi has replaced Igor Tudor, who was fired on Sunday after 44 days as interim coach. De Zerbi left Marseille in February and previously worked in the Premier League as Brighton’s manager.