Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Toti Gomes’s disallowed goal sparks a VAR controversy during Liverpool-Wolves FA Cup match

"The offside that we had. We have seen it, the offside doesn't exist, I'm sorry. It's impossible. Someone has told him it's offside, but we've seen the images, it doesn't exist," Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui said post-match.

Wolves' Toti Gomes (right) scoring his team's third goal against Liverpool, only to be ruled out for offside. (Screengrab: beIN sports)
Toti Gomes’s disallowed goal sparks a VAR controversy during Liverpool-Wolves FA Cup match
Wolves’ centre-back Toti Gomes’ goal during the final moments of the FA cup clash against Liverpool sparked VAR drama after being deemed offside by the linesmen and not being overturned due to lack of camera angles at Anfield.

With the scores level at 2-2, Gomes struck in a backheel from the six yard box following a corner and ran to celebrate what he thought was the eventual winner. Only to be ruled offside. However, at the time none of the Wolves player could fathom which Liverpool player had played Gomes offside.

ITV commentators revealed after the match that the call was owing to a lack of camera angles to check whether Matheus Nunes, who had taken the corner, was offside or not when the ball was played back to him in the lead up.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was left infuriated with the decision. “The offside that we had. We have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry. It’s impossible. Someone has told him it’s offside, but we’ve seen the images, it doesn’t exist. Two touches are our players, and the second touch he doesn’t want.” he said post-match.

The former Sevilla boss further added, “The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. Today we have the help of VAR, and it is a pity, because I’m sorry, it’s not offside.”

On the other hand, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said, “I’m not sure about their third goal. We have one picture where it may look offside, but I can understand why they are angry about it. We don’t want the VAR to just have one angle.”

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 13:40 IST
