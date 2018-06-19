Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Top two English leagues could have safe-standing by 2020-21: EFL chief

Safe-standing could be brought back in the Premier League and Championship by the 2020-21 season, English Football League (EFL) chief executive Shaun Harvey said on Tuesday.

By: Reuters | Published: June 19, 2018 9:50:26 pm
English Football League, English Football League news, English Football League updates, Shaun Harvey, sports news, football, Indian Express The issue will be debated in parliament on June 25. (Source: AP)
Top News

Safe-standing could be brought back in the Premier League and Championship by the 2020-21 season, English Football League (EFL) chief executive Shaun Harvey said on Tuesday.

The issue will be debated in parliament on June 25 and the EFL has released a video highlighting what it says are the benefits of licensed standing areas and noting 94 percent of fans want the option to choose whether to be seated or standing.

All-seater stadiums became mandatory in England’s top two divisions following the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when 96 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

“It is realistic to think we could have standing in the top two leagues by the 2020-21 season,” Harvey told reporters.

“This is not a safety issue as 22 stadiums in the EFL already have standing. And it is not about promoting rail seating over terracing as that is a choice which has to be made at local level. In our view, it is illogical and outdated to continue with the ‘one-size fits all’ approach that has been in operation for the past 30 years.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 