Top goal scorers at FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi in joint-lead in golden boot’s race; Check full list

The hat-trick against Algeria put Messi in the joint lead for the race for the Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2026.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 10:52 PM IST
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria at FIFA World Cup in his 200th game for the country. (AP Photo)Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in his 200th game for the country. (AP Photo)
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The first round of group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was full of action. Stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane all stepped up for their teams. The second round kept that energy going, and the excitement never stopped at the quadrennial event.

Messi lit up the show with three goals against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game, making him the oldest player ever in the history of the tournament to register a hat-trick. The three goals also put him in the joint lead for the race for the Golden Boot.

Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi scored two goals in Group A to help his team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4–1. In the next game,

Juventus striker Jonathan David also scored a brilliant hat-trick in co-hosts Canada’s 6–0 rout of Qatar. This puts him level with Messi at the top of the scoring charts, with both players now on three goals.

ALSO READ | Who has most World Cup goals in history? Messi one goal away from all-time record

Germany’s Deniz Undav makes it a three-way lead at the top of the list after scoring a brace in Germany’s 2-1 win over Ivory Coast. He had also found the back of the net in Germany’s rout 7-0 over Curacao.

Undav also has only 69 minutes of game time to his name, having come in as a substitute for Germany in both matches. In addition to three goals, the German has two assists to his name, both coming against Curacao, as he leads the list of players with the most goal contributions in this tournament.

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As many as 19 players are tied in second place with two goals to their name in this World Cup. The list includes a few big names like Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace in France’s 2-0 win over Senegal and now has 14 goals in the World Cup. Brazil’s Vinicius Junior & Matheus Cunha, England’s Harry Kane, Norway’s Erling Haaland, Netherlands’ Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Germany’s Kai Havertz are among the few players who have scored two goals in this World Cup so far.

Check the complete list of the top leading goal scorers at this World Cup:

Top goalscorers in FIFA World Cup 2026

RANK PLAYER COUNTRY GOALS SCORED MINUTES PLAYED
1 Deniz Undav Germany 3 69
T1 Lionel Messi Argentina 3 83
T1 Jonathan David Canada 3 170
2 Crysencio Summerville Netherlands 2 123
T2 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 2 149
T2 Maxi Araujo Uruguay 2 173
T2 Ayase Ueda Japan 2 174
T2 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 2 183
T2 Vinicius Junior Brazil 2 190
T2 Johan Manzambi Switzerland 2 58
T2 Brian Brobbey Netherlands 2 88
T2 Harry Kane England 2 102
T2 Erling Haaland Norway 2 103
T2 Kylian Mbappe France 2 105
T2 Matheus Cunha Brazil 2 108
T2 Cyle Larin Canada 2 125
T2 Daichi Kamada Japan 2 176
T2 Folarin Balogun USA 2 179
T2 Ismael Saibari Morocco 2 180
T2 Yasin Ayari Sweden 2 183
T2 Elijah Just New Zealand 2 190
T2 Kai Havertz Germany 2 192

(Table updated after New Zealand vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 match)

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