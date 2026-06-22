Top goal scorers at FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi in joint-lead in golden boot’s race; Check full list

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in his 200th game for the country. (AP Photo)

The first round of group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was full of action. Stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane all stepped up for their teams. The second round kept that energy going, and the excitement never stopped at the quadrennial event.

Messi lit up the show with three goals against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game, making him the oldest player ever in the history of the tournament to register a hat-trick. The three goals also put him in the joint lead for the race for the Golden Boot.

Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi scored two goals in Group A to help his team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4–1. In the next game,