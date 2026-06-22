Top goal scorers at FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi in joint-lead in golden boot’s race; Check full list

The first round of group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was full of action. Stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane all stepped up for their teams. The second round kept that energy going, and the excitement never stopped at the quadrennial event.
Messi lit up the show with three goals against Algeria in Argentina’s opening game, making him the oldest player ever in the history of the tournament to register a hat-trick. The three goals also put him in the joint lead for the race for the Golden Boot.
Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi scored two goals in Group A to help his team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4–1. In the next game,
Juventus striker Jonathan David also scored a brilliant hat-trick in co-hosts Canada’s 6–0 rout of Qatar. This puts him level with Messi at the top of the scoring charts, with both players now on three goals.
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Germany’s Deniz Undav makes it a three-way lead at the top of the list after scoring a brace in Germany’s 2-1 win over Ivory Coast. He had also found the back of the net in Germany’s rout 7-0 over Curacao.
Undav also has only 69 minutes of game time to his name, having come in as a substitute for Germany in both matches. In addition to three goals, the German has two assists to his name, both coming against Curacao, as he leads the list of players with the most goal contributions in this tournament.
As many as 19 players are tied in second place with two goals to their name in this World Cup. The list includes a few big names like Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace in France’s 2-0 win over Senegal and now has 14 goals in the World Cup. Brazil’s Vinicius Junior & Matheus Cunha, England’s Harry Kane, Norway’s Erling Haaland, Netherlands’ Crysencio Summerville, Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo, Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Germany’s Kai Havertz are among the few players who have scored two goals in this World Cup so far.
Check the complete list of the top leading goal scorers at this World Cup:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|GOALS SCORED
|MINUTES PLAYED
|1
|Deniz Undav
|Germany
|3
|69
|T1
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|3
|83
|T1
|Jonathan David
|Canada
|3
|170
|2
|Crysencio Summerville
|Netherlands
|2
|123
|T2
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Spain
|2
|149
|T2
|Maxi Araujo
|Uruguay
|2
|173
|T2
|Ayase Ueda
|Japan
|2
|174
|T2
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|2
|183
|T2
|Vinicius Junior
|Brazil
|2
|190
|T2
|Johan Manzambi
|Switzerland
|2
|58
|T2
|Brian Brobbey
|Netherlands
|2
|88
|T2
|Harry Kane
|England
|2
|102
|T2
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|2
|103
|T2
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|2
|105
|T2
|Matheus Cunha
|Brazil
|2
|108
|T2
|Cyle Larin
|Canada
|2
|125
|T2
|Daichi Kamada
|Japan
|2
|176
|T2
|Folarin Balogun
|USA
|2
|179
|T2
|Ismael Saibari
|Morocco
|2
|180
|T2
|Yasin Ayari
|Sweden
|2
|183
|T2
|Elijah Just
|New Zealand
|2
|190
|T2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|2
|192
(Table updated after New Zealand vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 match)