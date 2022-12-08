Fake Neymar fools crowd, Messi’s son gets an earful and emotional Richarlison: Candid World Cup moments beyond the field

The World Cup has entered its home stretch and while the tournament has produced some exhilarating action on the field, there have also been many heartwarming and candid moments off it.

Here are the top five moments from behind the scenes at the ongoing World Cup.

Szczesny consoles his heartbroken son

In a heartbreaking moment, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was spotted consoling his son, Liam, after his side was beaten by Argentina in the round of 16. The four-year-old broke down and Szczesny was seen wiping his son’s tears, hugging, and consoling the little one for more than a minute. The video of the father-son duo has gone viral on social media with many expressing sadness for Szczesny junior, who might have experienced his first World Cup heartbreak.

🇵🇱 Szczęsny a mis ses émotions de côté pour réconforter son fils âgé de 4 ans, totalement effondré suite à l’élimination de la Pologne. 😢

pic.twitter.com/JUGawUmaOe — Cerfia Foot (@CerfiaFoot) December 4, 2022

Moroccan mothers back their kids

After Morocco shocked the world by dumping Spain out of the World Cup, fullback Achraf Hakimi celebrated with his mother and their photos are winning the internet. Their embrace and subsequent delight went viral across social media platforms. The 24-year-old footballer later posted an Instagram photo of him planting a kiss on his mother’s forehead with the caption, “I love you, Mom”.

But Hakimi’s mother is not the only Moroccan football parent who is accompanying her ward in Qatar. On the instructions of coach Walid Regragui and Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, family members chosen by all Moroccan squad members are entitled to an all-inclusive trip to Qatar.

Fake Neymar has a ball in Qatar

A man impersonating Brazilian superstar Neymar tricked thousands of fans inside Stadium 974 after Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 in the group stage game. Neymar, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury, was not present in the stadium as he to watch the game on TV. However, fans were fooled by the ‘fake’ Neymar who was watching the match from the stands. A photo of fans lining up to take selfies with Neymar’s lookalike was posted by ESPN on Twitter. “Brazil fans thought they were taking a selfie with Neymar,” they captioned the post which has received more than 37,000 likes.

Brazil fans thought they were taking a selfie with Neymar 😅 pic.twitter.com/kJ1po1cjqM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

I was above this when fake Neymar appeared, security guard in tow 😂 pic.twitter.com/T59K8NoaLk — Harry Foges (@harryfoges) November 28, 2022

Richarlison-Ronaldo do the tango, shed tears

Following their 4-1 victory over South Korea, Richarlison spoke to Brazilian legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário where he discussed about getting Tite to do the pigeon dance and the pressure of wearing the No.9 for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup. Richarlison was seen wiping tears after dancing with legendary number nine Ronaldo in Qatar. Spurs frontman Richarlison has taken the mantle of ‘O Fenomeno’, who led Brazil to their World Cup victory in 2002. Richarlison has been a key man for the Selecaos and has started three of his country’s four World Cup games. He scored his third goal of the tournament as Tite’s team brushed South Korea aside to reach the quarter-finals.

Richarlison and Ronaldo delivered his trademark dance before seeing Ronaldo copy his moves. The pair then embraced, with Richarlison moved by the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Lionel Messi’s son gets an earful

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s family was in attendance when Argentina faced Australia in the round of 16 clash. However, his son Mateo, was seen getting reprimanded by his mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, after the latter appeared to be throwing chewing gum at Argentine fans. Excited fans inside the stadium were clicking pictures of the family when Mateo suddenly took the gum and threw it at the crowd.

His mother, however, was quick to spot the act and the cameras showed her instantly scolding the little boy about his actions. The video has since gone viral.