Top 5 Midfielders to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Top 5 Midfielders to Watch at the FIFA World Cup 2026: The goalscorers may grab the headlines but at the heart of any great team, lie the midfielders. Some of the most succesfull teams at the World Cup, particularly in the 21st century have in fact been known more for the players manning their midfield engine than their goalscorers. The 2026 edition is set to be hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada. It starts on Thursday with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa. Here we take a look at some of the most prominent midfielders that you can feast your eyes on at this World Cup.

Top 5 Midfielders to Watch at the FIFA World Cup 2026:

1. Pedri (Spain)

Long touted as the next in line to the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta among great Barcelona and Spain midfielders, Pedri truly has come close to fulfilling that potential in the last four years. He was a regular starter for Spain at the 2022 World Cup and played a crucial role in their run to victory at the 2025 Euros. At the Euro 2020, he was named the tournament’s best Young Player and included in the Team of the Tournament. Pedri was also an integral part of the Barcelona side won the Spanish league title this season and once again, Spain’s midfield at this World Cup will revolve around him.

2. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

All the news around Portugal may be about Cristiano Ronaldo but their fortunes will really be dependent on how their midfield fares, with two of the best in the world in that area playing for the country. One of them is Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes, who may not have the titles to show for it at the club level but has arguably had his best season this year. He will be Portgual’s chief creator, capable of producing passes few others would even attempt.

3. Vitinha (Portugal)

Vitinha is the other half of that world-class midfield pairing Portugal will be dependent on. While Fernandes will provide creativity, Vitinha is all about control and was crucial to Paris St Germain winning two Champions League titles on the trot. He operates as a deep-lying playmaker, similar to players like Andrea Pirlo or Toni Kroos, dictating games from deep areas rather than advanced positions. Most of his work is simple on the surface, but crucial in shaping how the team plays.

4. Rayan Cherki (France)

He may only be 22 but Rayan Cherki comes into this World Cup as one of the brightest talents in the world, largely thanks to the brilliance he exuded in his debut season for Manchester City. With France possessing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in attack, Cherki providing defence-piercing passes is what makes them among the runaway favourites to win the trophy this year.

5. Declan Rice (England)

Declan Rice as the beating heart of Arsenal’s defence-first approach that won them their first league title in 24 years and took them to the final of the Champions League this year. With England, Rice will be pairing up with Jude Bellingham and will have the prolific Harry Kane to aim for up front. He himself is a legitimate goal threat, particularly from free-kicks, along with being a rock in the defensive setup of any side he plays for, thus making him almost the perfect box-to-box midfielder.