Top 5 Goalkeepers to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Top 5 Goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts on June 11 with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa. Argentina are the defending champions and while the role of the likes of Lionel Messi can never be understated, World Cup winning teams often tend to be defined by the performance of their goalkeepers as much as anything else. As is the case every time the tournament comes around, some of the best goalkeepers in the world will be putting their bodies on the line for their countries at the World Cup. We take a look at five of the best who will play in Mexico, USA and Canada over the course of the 2026 tournament.

Top 5 Goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

1. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

The Real Madrid goalkeeper is part of Belgium’s ageing ‘golden generation’ but, unlike many fellow members of that group of players, his powers are not really on the wane yet. He had been out of action for Real Madrid for a large part of this season owing to a thigh injury that he suffered on March 17.

2. Allison Becker (Brazil)

The World Cup is pretty much the only major trophy missing from Allison’s overflowing collection. He has won the Premier League twice and the Champions League once with Liverpool and the Copa America with Brazil. Voted ‘The Best FIFA Goalkeeper’ in 2019, Allison, like Courtois, has been among the best goalkeepers in the world for a while now. Where he outshines the Belgian is the fact that he is also extraordinarily adept at outfield play, thus helping Liverpool play out from the back a number of times or even finding a defence-piercing pass from inside his own box.

3. David Raya (Spain)

David Raya was touted as currently the best goalkeeper in the world by many who saw him leading Arsenal run to their first Premier League title in 24 years and the Champions League final this season with a defence-first approach. And yet, paradoxically, he is the only goalkeeper on this list who is not a first choice between the sticks for his national team. Unai Simon has held that post for a number of years and, considering how Luis de la Fuente has arranged the Spaniards in the past two years, there is a chance that Raya could be warming the bench for much of this World Cup.

4. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

One of the all-time greats, Manuel Neuer pretty much changed what people expect from a goalkeeper and at the age of 40, he continues to be recognised among the best in the world at what he does. The number of major titles he has won is extensive. He has won the World Cup in 2014, the Euros in 2012 and with Bayern Munich, he has won a whopping 13 German league titles and Champions League twice.

5. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez etched himself in the folklore of Argentine football by being among the driving forces of their run to the title in the last edition of the World Cup. In the final in particular, his last second save from a point-blank region in the final against France and then saved a penalty in the subsequent penalty shootout. Apart from this, he has also won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.