Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers in FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi joins Klose at top

Highest Goal Scorer in FIFA World Cup: Argentina's Lionel Messi shoots and scores their third goal against Algeria during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Kansas City. (AP Photo)

All Time Highest Goal Scorer in FIFA World Cup: On a record-setting night at the FIFA World Cup, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland raised the bar with two goals each before Lionel Messi defied expectations with his first-ever hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup. Three goals from Messi against Algeria in a Group J clash not only helped Argentina start their World Cup title defence with a 3-0 victory, but also helped Messi join Miroslav Klose as the highest goal-scorer at FIFA World Cup.

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How Messi scored a hatrick

Messi’s first goal came in the 17th minute. He curled a left-footed shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane (the son of French legend Zinedine Zidane) after being fed by Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.