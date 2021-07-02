Germany’s Toni Kroos announces retirement from international football

By: Reuters |
July 2, 2021 6:03:11 pm
July 2, 2021 6:03:11 pm
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football after his team’s exit from the European Championship, the 31-year-old said on Instagram.
The 2014 World Cup winner earned 106 caps for his country, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists.
— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 2, 2021
Kroos said it was clear to him “for a long time” that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year.
He said his priority now would be to focus on his club career with Real Madrid and spending time with his family.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-