Friday, July 02, 2021
Germany’s Toni Kroos announces retirement from international football

Toni Kroos, who helped Germany win the 2014 FIFA World Cup, said it was clear to him “for a long time” that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

By: Reuters |
July 2, 2021 6:03:11 pm
Toni Kroos earned 106 caps for Germany, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists. (Reuters)

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football after his team’s exit from the European Championship, the 31-year-old said on Instagram.

The 2014 World Cup winner earned 106 caps for his country, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists.

Kroos said it was clear to him “for a long time” that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

He said his priority now would be to focus on his club career with Real Madrid and spending time with his family.

