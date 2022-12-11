To watch history unfold, Moroccans from around the world rush to Qatar

AS BRUNO Fernandes kept rolling on the floor, his teammates imploring for a penalty, a Portugal fan hurled a stream of expletives at the referee and the Moroccan players, in Portuguese. A Moroccan fan leapt off his chair, turned back and not-so-politely told him to shut up, in Portuguese. A rattle of words ensued, drawing the attention of a guard, and the Portugal supporter quickly brokered peace.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, that Moroccan fan, Dalil Amrani, says he has flown in from Lisbon, where he works as a chef. He speaks in fluent English, too, for which he thanks his two years in Leicester. “I had no plans to come to Doha. But as soon as Morocco qualified for the knockout, I started surfing for tickets on the online resale platform. There were several, but I did not take any risk and bought a ticket for the pre-quarterfinals for around 700 Riyals. Then a friend managed a ticket for this game (quarterfinal against Portugal),” he says, in between gasps and shrieks.

His favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo, but when it came to choosing between his country of birth and adopted homeland, he had little hesitation to wear the Moroccan heart on his sleeve. “I am a Moroccan, it does not matter where I stay, I will always support my country,” he says.

Like Amrani, there are thousands of Moroccans who have flocked from different parts of the world to Qatar, to watch the Atlas Lions, as their team is known, cut one slice of history after the other. “We are a scattered country. During the 70s and 80s, when our economy was in bad shape, when there was conflict and unrest in the country, many of us migrated to different parts of the world, especially Europe. Like our footballers and coach,” says Amrani.

As many as 14 of Morocco’s 26 players grew up outside Europe, chiefly France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Their talisman Hakim Ziyech was born in Dronten in central Netherlands; their most influential player Achraf Hakimi near Madrid; the coach Walid Regragui is from the Parisian suburb of Corbeil-Essonnes.

This cosmopolitanism of the team is reflected in their vocal supporters. Qatar is home to nearly 40,000 Moroccans, and twice as many have flown or driven from other Middle East and Western Asian countries. Hordes have arrived from Morocco itself — the Royal Moroccan Airlines has started seven extra flights between Rabat and Doha, yet there is a mad scramble for tickets, which were sold out in a few hours. Add to the multitude, those from Europe and Africa, it’s fair to say that Moroccan fans have far outnumbered those from other countries.

Needless to say, it leaves a football-size hole in their pocket. Farah Tahiri, who runs a tourism company, was in Luxembourg with some guests when a sudden desire to watch his team make history seized him. He checked the flight-ticket rates from Frankfurt, where he is based, to Doha. “It was around 800 Euros. Then I had to buy a ticket, which cost me around 200 Euros, then find a place to stay. Fortunately, a friend helped me out, but still I have to pay around 100 Euros for a night. It was tough but already it is worth every penny I have spent,” he says.

Most of them land with just one match ticket, in the hope they will somehow manage for the other games. Morocco’s games are in such demand that the Moroccan Football Federation dispensed 5,000 free tickets on a first-cum-first-serve basis. The Qatari government, too, allocated as many tickets for them. But still, supply has not met demand. Many hang in the vicinity of the stadium in hope that someone would give them a ticket, or the police would relent and let them in. Before their round-of-sixteen game against Spain at the Education City Stadium, there were alleged clashes between some fans and the riot police. The official version was that ticketless spectators were trying to barge in.

SCENES IN RABAT. As Morocco become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, fans flood the street to celebrate this incredible team. Looks like a North African Philadelphia. 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/LadNGJ9ReZ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 10, 2022

“There are as many fans outside the stadium as they are inside it. They keep chanting and cheering just like us,” says Amrani. For a while, he even live video-streamed parts of the game to his friend Ahmed, standing outside the stadium. Some would hit the fan zones in Al Bidda and Corniche, or converge at Souq Waqif, less crowded after most of the teams and fans have left the country. “I watched a match there and I should say it is a fantastic experience, though nothing matches watching a game from the stadium,” says Tahiri.

In the stadium, Morocco’s crowd support is an intimidating sight in itself — thousands thunder-clapping like the Iceland fans in Euro 2016, shouting “ser (go)” with volcanic fervour. They come dressed in crimson shirts, the pentagram star of the flag painted on their face. There are fans from other Arab countries, too, whipping up the trope that Morocco has unified the Arabs.

“I would say the World Cup has brought together Moroccans across the world, too. Half of Morocco is here,” says Tahiri. Both Amrani and Tahiri have booked their flight tickets back to Lisbon and Frankfurt for December 21. Two extra days — the final is on December 18 — is for celebrations after winning the World Cup, says Tahiri, chuckling. Whether they win the World Cup or not, whether they reach the final or not, the support for them would be invincible.