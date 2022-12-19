scorecardresearch
Three people stabbed, a policeman beaten up as football celebrations turn violent in Kerala

In Ernakulam too, football celebrations of Argentina’s win turned violent. A group attacked a police officer in front of a metro station at midnight, and a case has been registered against five offenders.

Fans of Argentina's football team celebrate the team's victory in their final football match against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Kochi, Sunday night, Dec. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Clashes erupted in various parts of Kerala during World Cup final celebrations. Three people were stabbed in Kannur, while police officers were beaten up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thalassery.

Asianet news reported that out of the three, one person’s case is pretty serious at the hospital. In Thalassery, a sub inspector was beaten up during celebrations and the video was shared in the social media. A case has been registered. There have been instances of driving at speed above limits too.

People in Kochi, Kerala state, India, watch on a big screen the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

In Ernakulam too, football celebrations of Argentina’s win turned violent. A group attacked a police officer in front of a metro station at midnight, and a case has been registered against five offenders.

Across the state, there have been drunken brawls. In Pozziyur, a sub inspector was beaten, kicked and dragged on the floor, sustaining head and arm injuries.  The accused is in custody.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:46:24 am
