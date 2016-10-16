Three penalties in Bundesliga derby as Mainz beat Darmstadt

Mainz’s Alexander Hack (R) and Darmstadt’s Alexander Milosevic (in blue) challenge for the ball. (Source: AP) Mainz’s Alexander Hack (R) and Darmstadt’s Alexander Milosevic (in blue) challenge for the ball. (Source: AP)

In a game with three penalties, Mainz defeated local rival Darmstadt 2-1 to move seventh in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Pablo De Blasis fired the home side into a fifth-minute lead, converting from close range after Daniel Brosinski played the ball over the defense for Gaetan Bussmann to cross.

Laszlo Kleinheisler almost equalized when he crashed a volley off the crossbar, before Jhon Cordoba missed a good chance on a counter-attack at the other end. The Colombian later struck the crossbar.

Antonio-Mirko Colak should have made it 1-1 before the break when the first penalty was awarded but Mainz ‘keeper Jonas Loessl saved his spot kick.

Yunus Malli made no mistake with another penalty early in the second half, giving Mainz its two-goal cushion.

Colak missed another chance to pull one back with the goal at his mercy in the 68th, before Jerome Gondorf claimed the visitors’ consolation from the third penalty in injury time. Darmstadt dropped to 15th, one point above Schalke in the relegation zone.

Struggling Wolfsburg hosted unbeaten Leipzig later.

