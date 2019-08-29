Three Indian footballers set to play for Spanish third division club

In a first, three young football players from Sudeva Football Academy – Kabir Kohli, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai (Gogou) and Kabir Nath – would be playing for the Third Division Spanish Football Club, CD Olympic de Xativa.

A small big step forward !

3 young Indian footballers break into the Spanish 3rd Division. Indian Embassy wishes

Kabir Nath, Lunki Seigoulun and Kabir Kohli the very best.

A football ceiling cracks.@IndianDiplomacy @Sudevasports @Xativa @CD_Olimpic @kheloindia @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/5yvbrYOZQp — India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) August 28, 2019

They started playing football as a hobby but the sport became a passion for them as the years rolled on.

The 19-year- old Gogou, who plays as a centre mid-fielder, hails from a small town called Tuibong in Manipur.

Kohli, also aged 19, plays as a goal-keeper and has participated in various leagues along with national-level camps such as the B C Roy Trophy and India (under-19).

Kabir Nath, from Gurugram, is a mid-fielder selected in the India team for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Germany but was sidelined post-injury.

Sudeva is one of the leading training institutions in India since 2014, having established residential training facilities in Delhi for 150 players.

Last year they associated with Spanish club CD Olimpic De Xativa to train and build a promising future for their players.

This year 28 Indian kids aged between 14 to 19 years were selected for an advanced training at their residential academy in Spain. Sudeva invited five coaches from Spain and held trials in 15 different cities across India to select players for the Spanish club.

Ex-Real Madrid player, Oscar Rubio, was also a part of Sudeva’s initiative.