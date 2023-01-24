scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Three arrested for alleged homophobic chanting at Liverpool-Chelsea game

The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment alarm and distress in Saturday's game, the police said in a statement to Reuters.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Thiago during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Three men were arrested following reports of alleged homophobic chanting at the goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Merseyside Police said on Tuesday.

In three separate incidents, two arrests took place outside the stadium on Anfield Road and one inside the ground, it added.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form, and we will bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing any offensive chanting,” said Superintendent Paul Sutcliffe and match commander for the game.

“In this instance, if the three suspects are charged and found guilty for the offence, then we will we will be seeking football banning orders on them.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:04 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
