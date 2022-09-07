Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea head coach

Hours after they lost their opening match of the Champions League 2022/23 season to Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea Football Club announced that they have parted with manager Thomas Tuchel.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the club said in a statement made on their website.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager in the second half of the 2020/21 football season and at the end of it, became only the second manager in the history of the club to taste Champions League glory, besting Manchester City 1-0 in the all English final.

With the ownership shift towards the end of the last season from Roman Abramovich to Tedd Boehly, the German coach had been under pressure to deliver results since. The London club experienced a turbulent start to the new Premier League as they lost two of their first six games and played a 2-2 draw at home to arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur. A match that ended with the infamous handshake confrontation between Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

Drama ensued between Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte after a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Both coaches were shown red cards for the incident and could face further sanctions. pic.twitter.com/BDwU7RMUSX — Africa Insights (@AfricaInsights) August 14, 2022

This, alongside smashing the Premier League record for the net spent in a transfer window, hitting £271.1 million put them under further pressure. Pressure that had started to show at the post match interviews as Tuchel looked out of ideas. A threshold was reached last night as Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb from the Croatian Division 1 league, resulting in the club parting ways with the manager they had bought post his time at clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain.

Mauricio Pochettino, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Brighton manager Graham Potter are said to be in the running as Tuchel’s replacement.