scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Thomas Tuchel sacked as Chelsea head coach

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager in the second half of the 2020/21 football season.

Tuchel's ousting comes merely hours after Chelsea lost their Champions League 2022/23 opener to Dinamo Zagreb. (Photo: Reuters)

Hours after they lost their opening match of the Champions League 2022/23 season to Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea Football Club announced that they have parted with manager Thomas Tuchel.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” the club said in a statement made on their website.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager in the second half of the 2020/21 football season and at the end of it, became only the second manager in the history of the club to taste Champions League glory, besting Manchester City 1-0 in the all English final.

With the ownership shift towards the end of the last season from Roman Abramovich to Tedd Boehly, the German coach had been under pressure to deliver results since. The London club experienced a turbulent start to the new Premier League as they lost two of their first six games and played a 2-2 draw at home to arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur. A match that ended with the infamous handshake confrontation between Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

This, alongside smashing the Premier League record for the net spent in a transfer window, hitting £271.1 million put them under further pressure. Pressure that had started to show at the post match interviews as Tuchel looked out of ideas. A threshold was reached last night as Chelsea lost to Dinamo Zagreb from the Croatian Division 1 league, resulting in the club parting ways with the manager they had bought post his time at clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Mauricio Pochettino, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Brighton manager Graham Potter are said to be in the running as Tuchel’s replacement.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 03:07:03 pm
Next Story

CBSE Class 12th Compartment exam result declared: How to download marksheet

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma, IND vs SL
IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News