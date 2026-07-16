‘We got too passive after the goal’: Tuchel remarks after loss to Argentina

England coach Thomas Tuchel’s tactics against Argentina came under a lot of flak after the Three Lions went into a defensive shell following Anthony Gordon’s opener in the 55th minute. From then on, England sat back in defence, looking for counters as Argentina pressed ahead ahead relentlessly which ultimately bore fruit as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored in the 85th as well as the 90+5 minutes, both goals assisted by Lionel Messi, to relegate England to a 1-2 defeat.

“We’re disappointed. We were so close but we got too passive after the goal. We conceded so, so many crosses and chances and shots. We were close but we couldn’t keep the level up after we scored. We decided to go a back five because the gaps were too big and be strong in the air. Straight after the goal, with no substitutions, we conceded far too many crosses. We tried to help the players, but the responsibility is on the coach,” Tuchel said after the match as per Guardian, explaining his tactics.