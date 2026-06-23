Thomas Tuchel on hydration breaks at World Cup: ‘Breaks the match in 4 quarters’

England manager Thomas Tuchel has voiced his discomfort with the hydration breaks being used at the ongoing World Cup, arguing that they are altering the natural rhythm and flow of matches more than he initially expected.

Speaking ahead of England’s second Group L fixture against Ghana in Boston on Tuesday night, Tuchel said the interruptions – introduced to help players cope with extreme heat in certain venues – were now being applied too uniformly across matches, regardless of actual conditions. Forecasts suggest rain and relatively mild temperatures for the upcoming game, yet the stoppages are still expected to be enforced.

“I think that it interrupts and changes the identity of a football match much more than I thought,” Tuchel said.