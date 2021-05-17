scorecardresearch
Monday, May 17, 2021
Thomas Tuchel puts his faith in Chelsea players despite back-to-back defeats

Thomas Tuchel has guided Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League final and helped them climb the league table since arriving in January, but consecutive defeats have put them under pressure.

By: Reuters |
May 17, 2021 1:13:53 pm
Thomas Tuchel joined as the head coach of Chelsea in January this year. (Reuters)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has not lost faith in his players in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Leicester City and said it will regroup for its battle to secure a Premier League top-four finish and win the Champions League.

Tuchel has guided Chelsea to the final of Europe’s elite club competition and helped it climb the league table since taking over from Frank Lampard in January, but consecutive defeats has put them under pressure.

After last week’s shock defeat by Arsenal, Chelsea is fourth on 64 points, just one point above Liverpool with two games left.

“This is a strong group. There is no reason to doubt these players, who have done so well to get into the top four from 10th place, to reach the FA Cup final and to be in the final of the Champions League,” Tuchel told the club website.

“We are strong enough to handle these situations and these are the challenges that we face. It’s not easy, but it is fun, and there are a lot of teams chasing us and our situation,” he added.

Chelsea hosts Leicester on Tuesday before travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday to wrap up the league campaign. It faces Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29 in Porto.

