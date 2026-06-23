‘Have you seen his body?’: Thierry Henry reveals the Messi trait fans overlook

Former Barcelona forward Thierry Henry has lifted the lid on what made Lionel Messi different, insisting the Argentine’s greatness was built on far more than natural talent.
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Henry said the public often focuses on Messi’s gifts while overlooking the obsession and discipline that underpinned one of football’s most decorated careers.
“What bothers me is people always talk about how great he is,” Henry said. “But the way he goes about his life.”
Henry pointed to Messi’s physical condition as an example of an area that is frequently ignored.
“Have you seen his body?” he asked. “People always talk about talent. They work. They work hard. You know, he thinks football. He’s possessed.”
The Frenchman, who spent three seasons alongside Messi at Barcelona, recalled witnessing first-hand the evolution of a player who refused to rely solely on ability.
One of the clearest examples, Henry said, was Messi’s transformation into one of football’s deadliest free-kick takers.
“I saw the beginning of the free kicks,” Henry revealed. “I used to come in training and Leo is taking free kicks and the free kicks were not great.”
At the time, Henry admitted he doubted whether set pieces would ever become a defining part of Messi’s game.
“I’m like, ‘I don’t think that’s going to be something that you will ever master.'”
Yet Messi kept returning to the training ground.
“This guy was coming, taking free kicks, hitting the wall day after day, and then the day after, and then the day after,” Henry said.
The relentless repetition eventually paid off.
“Now, more often than not, his free kicks are either a goal, the goalkeeper saves it, or it hits the crossbar or the post.”
For Henry, the lesson was simple.
“Repetition is key, even for the best.”
The former Arsenal striker also offered a fascinating insight into the difference between Messi and many other elite players.
Henry explained that teammates often see things in training that never make it onto the pitch.
“You see a great player scoring a goal and because you played with him, you message people and say, ‘Trust me, what he does in training is multiplied by 10.'”
Messi, however, was different.
“With Leo, it’s the opposite,” Henry said.
“He did it in the game.”
The implication was striking. The moments that left supporters stunned inside stadiums around the world were not watered-down versions of what Messi produced behind closed doors. According to Henry, they were the real thing.
Messi’s mentality impressed Henry just as much as his technique.
Even after reaching the summit of the sport, the Argentine’s appetite never disappeared.
“Zorro was big in terms of he just wanted to do more,” Henry said, using Messi’s nickname. “If he scored four, he wanted to score five. Five, six. Six, seven.”
That relentless pursuit of perfection, Henry argued, often makes geniuses difficult to understand from the outside.
“It’s the same with guys that think differently,” he said. “If you always want to reach perfection, which is impossible, that’s what they want to reach.”
Rather than trying to dissect every aspect of Messi’s behaviour, Henry believes fans should simply appreciate what they are witnessing.
“Do not try to understand a genius,” he said. “Just enjoy.”
Henry also revealed the impact Messi had on those around him inside the dressing room.
“When you arrive in a dressing room and you see a guy that can score four in one half, I’ll run for you,” he said. “You can make me win. Yeah, I’ll run for you.”
Despite Messi’s achievements, Henry noted that the Argentine never felt the need to proclaim his own greatness.
“You will never hear Leo saying he’s the best,” Henry said. “You will never hear Leo saying he’s the best or anything.”
For Henry, that combination of humility, obsession, repetition and relentless excellence is what truly separated Messi from the rest.
“What he did in training, he did it in the game,” Henry said.
And perhaps no line summed up his verdict better than the one he delivered when Ferdinand asked him to explain the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
“Do not try to understand a genius,” Henry repeated. “Just enjoy.”