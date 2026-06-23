‘Have you seen his body?’: Thierry Henry reveals the Messi trait fans overlook

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring on a free kick during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Former Barcelona forward Thierry Henry has lifted the lid on what made Lionel Messi different, insisting the Argentine’s greatness was built on far more than natural talent.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Henry said the public often focuses on Messi’s gifts while overlooking the obsession and discipline that underpinned one of football’s most decorated careers.

“What bothers me is people always talk about how great he is,” Henry said. “But the way he goes about his life.”

Henry pointed to Messi’s physical condition as an example of an area that is frequently ignored.

“Have you seen his body?” he asked. “People always talk about talent. They work. They work hard. You know, he thinks football. He’s possessed.”