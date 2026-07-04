‘Number of people doesn’t matter, belief does’: Thierry Henry praises Cape Verde

The aftermath of Argentina’s 3-2 victory over Cape Verde in the World Cup Round of 32 game was all applause for the African nation, following an incredible showing against the defending world champions and for pushing them to the limit. French Legend Thierry Henry was full of praise for the World Cup debutants, considering how this small nation exceeded every expectation at their first World Cup.

It required a goal and an assist from Lionel Messi, to take the Argentinians forward in the tournament and prevent one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

“You know what’s actually impressive? It is not so much on how they played and everything, which is impressive, but the number of people who live there,” said Henry on Fox Sports‘ post match show.